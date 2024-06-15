Queen Mary dazzles in leg-lengthening trousers and killer heels

Queen Mary of Denmark looked as fabulous as ever as she stepped out on Friday to visit the Snedkerlauget exhibition.

The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, was seen looking poised in a pair of wide-leg beige trousers which had a cinched waistline.

The waistline of her chic trews was accentuated further by a patterned belt.

Mary paired the trousers with a pale blue shirt which was fitted to her figure and tucked in. She rolled the white cuffs for a relaxed look that you may not expect from a royal on a public engagement.

Adding a touch of cool to the mother-of-four’s look was her oversized gold earrings. The Queen also wore a pair of raffia pumps from Prada and a necklace with an ‘F’ initial on in tribute to her husband.

King Frederik and Queen Mary participated in marking the 175th anniversary of the Constitution at Christiansborg Palace (Getty)

The royal switched up her look earlier this month when she opted for a vibrant fitted dress to attend the 175th anniversary of the Constitution at Christiansborg Palace.

Queen Mary wore a belted dress (Getty)

King Frederik’s wife looked stylish in a belted dress by Andrew Gn. The garment featured a round neckline, puffed sleeves and a floaty skirt.

She teamed the coral number with beige Prada pumps, a raffia clutch, and the star of the show - her oversized hat from Susanne Juul.

Queen Mary wore a chic chignon (Getty)

The Queen wore her brunette locks in a low chignon to cater for her hat, a classic look that Princess Kate has been known to rock on many a hat-wearing occasion, including Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

The monarch and Queen Mary held hands as they greeted fans (Getty)

The royal has made pink her colour of late. She rocked a stunning hair transformation with trendy money pieces when she stepped out onto the balcony of Amelienborg Palace in May wearing a hot pink floaty piece from N21.

Queen Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Christian of Denmark with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark twinned in pink (Mark Cuthbert)

The Barbie-worthy look was the ultimate showstopper but didn’t overpower the sweet floral dresses worn by her lookalike daughters Princess Isabella and Princess Josephine.