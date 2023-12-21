The Queen really did leave Buckingham Palace with Princess Margaret, for a VE Day night out – here's what happened

Daniel Escale/Netflix - Netflix

The sixth – and final – season of The Crown is now available to watch on Netflix (and it's perfect Christmas TV). While much of the series has been subject to artistic licence, there are some storylines that are, in fact, true to life.

Episode eight of season six features one such scene: a young Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret sneaking out of Buckingham Palace on 8 May in 1945, to join in the VE Day celebrations happening all over London to celebrate the end of the war. While it may seem a far-fetched idea, given the amount of protection to which the royals are usually subjected, this really did happen – and the siblings were able to go incognito for a night of partying in the capital.

In the episode, Margaret has to cajole her elder sister into a bit of rule breaking, but eventually manages to persuade her to leave the Palace, dressed in her military uniform (the future Queen was, in fact, the first female member of the royal family to join the armed forces in a full-time active role during the war). The pair are seen heading out into the jubilant crowds, accompanied by Peter Townsend (equerry to King George VI) and Lord Porchester, otherwise known as 'Porchie', who would go on to become the Queen's horse racing manager.

The Queen herself confirmed that the story was true in 1985, in a special and rare personal interview with the BBC. "We were terrified of being recognised – so I pulled my uniform cap well down over my eyes," she said. "A Grenadier officer among our party of about 16 people said he refused to be seen in the company of another officer improperly dressed. So I had to put my cap on normally."

Getty Images

At around 8pm, it's said Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret asked their parents if they could join the festivities and they agreed, as long as they were accompanied by a trusted group of royal household members – including Townsend and Porchester, as well as Margaret Rhodes (the Queen's cousin) and Jean Woodroffe (a former lady-in-waiting).

"We crossed the forecourt at Buckingham Palace and got to the railings and there were these masses and masses of people. There was a general thing of, 'We want the King and Queen’, which we all frantically joined in with and were amazed when, five or 10 minutes later, the windows opened and they came out onto the balcony," recalled Rhodes in an interview with Channel 4 in 2015. "It was like a wonderful escape for the girls. I don’t think they’d ever been out among millions of people. It was just freedom – to be an ordinary person."

Hulton Deutsch - Getty Images

"I don’t remember who came up with the idea. We went out of one of the back doors of Buckingham Palace and headed up to the left of the Mall," said Woodroffe in the same interview. "There were lots of people singing and shouting."

The royal party moved to Whitehall and the Queen described remembering "lines of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief. I also remember when someone exchanged hats with a Dutch sailor; the poor man coming along with us in order to get his hat back."

At about 11.30pm, Rhodes said the group arrived at one of London’s most famous hotels: The Ritz, a fact also mentioned in The Crown. "For some reason, we decided to go in the front door of the Ritz and do the conga. The Ritz has always been so stuffy and formal – we rather electrified the individuals inside. I don’t think people realised who was among the party – I think they thought it was just a group of drunk young people. I remember old ladies looking faintly shocked. As one congaed through, eyebrows were raised."

Toronto Star Archives - Getty Images

The two Princesses ended up in the Royal Parks on their way back to the palace, and bore witness to some pretty extraordinary sights. "There were places like Green Park and St James’s which one would never have walked through at night in the war – and there we were," said Woodroffe. "There was the usual thing of people kissing and hugging – and even making love. I was shocked by it – I hadn’t experienced that sort of thing happening before in public."

By midnight, an estimated 50,000 people had gathered around The Mall and the King and Queen decided to make a surprise second appearance on the balcony. The Queen told the BBC, "we were successful in seeing my parents on the balcony, having cheated slightly by sending a message into the house, to say we were waiting outside."

The Queen's father, George VI, seemed to approve, and even wrote about his daughters' night out in his diary, calling them his "poor darlings" and adding: "They have never had any fun yet". Elizabeth certainly enjoyed her brief release from the confines of royal duty: in her interview, she described it as "one of the most memorable nights of my life".



