Quick! This 'godsend' hair removal tool is doubly discounted, down to $54

Get salon-level results at home for over half off, but act fast — this is a (very) limited-time deal.

Unwanted body hair is the ultimate frustration. Sure, you can wax and shave regularly, but who has time for that? That's why people are turning to intense pulse light (IPL) laser hair removal. This technology removes unwanted hairs permanently, saving you time and money in the long run. While you can have this procedure done in a salon, it's going to cost you. An alternative? Amazon is running a can't-miss sale on the XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal device, and it's an impressive $54 off for just a few more hours.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This IPL device is on sale for $63 — a pretty great deal, seeing as it usually retails for $110. But Amazon also has an on-page coupon that'll save you an additional 15%, bringing your total to just $54. We haven't seen a discount this steep in over a year, so now's the time to take advantage.

Why do I need this? 🤔

There's so much to love about the XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal device. For starters, it uses professional-grade IPL technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth in areas where you don't want to create permanent hair reduction. Use it on your legs, your armpits, any place you don't want excess hair.

Flip between five power levels (start at level one and work your way up) to get the oomph you're after. The handy plug-in device has an ergonomic design, so your hand won't cramp up while you get down to business. You can even choose between a continuously flashing auto mode for areas like your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face and armpits, and a single-flash manual mode for your back, chest, stomach, arms and legs.

Get ready for smoother skin — at a sweet discount. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal device has plenty of fans — over 7,500 give it five-star reviews, and some call it "a godsend."

Pros 👍

"It works unbelievably well," raved one shopper. They added: "I have PCOS, so l have lots of unwanted dark facial hair (think upper lip, double chin, sideburns) that grows fast and shows so much against my light-colored skin ... the difference after two uses is huge!"

Another pleased customer shared: "I've tried laser hair removal, another IPL device, and this one, and this is the first one to actually work. Just be patient and follow the instructions ... I am no longer so self-conscious about my chin and not having to shave my legs or underarms saves a ton of time in the shower — I no longer dread the one-hour shower ordeal."

A third fan wrote: "This thing works! I was skeptical but took a chance after reading the reviews. I have fair skin with dark hair. Normally I always have stubble the day after shaving. I shaved right before, started on the higher level and did two passes on my legs, one at level four and one at level five. ... Three days later though, still no sign of any stubble. It is SO worth every penny! I only wish I would have tried this sooner!"

Cons 👎

Some reviewers say it can be tricky to use and that it takes time: "It is a slow process (just like laser hair removal). And it seems to depend heavily on technique, meaning that, if it doesn't work for you, you are probably the problem. Either your skin/hair is the wrong color, or you're not using the IPL correctly," said one shopper.

Another customer added: "[It] works, but takes patience. You won't see results immediately. I just wish the active part of the device was larger so it didn't take the treatment so long." As with a lot of things, consistency seems to be the key here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

