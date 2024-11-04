Quincy Jones recalls producing Thriller with Michael Jackson in resurfaced interview

Quincy Jones recalls producing Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller video in this resurfaced interview.

The pioneering musician, record producer, and music industry titan, died on Sunday (3 November) at the age of 91, his publicist Arnold Robinson today confirmed. No cause of death has been given.

In an interview, recorded for the Archive in 2002, the legendary producer discusses how influential Michael Jackson’s videos were, and the impact Thriller had on the future of music videos.

Jones said: “The foundations of music videos were laid by him.”