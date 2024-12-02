Rachel Roddy’s recipe for mushroom paté

Once made, this paté will keep for several days in the fridge.

Serves 6-8

butter 125g

onions 2 large, finely chopped

garlic 4 cloves, finely chopped

mushrooms 1.4kg, very finely chopped

white wine 125ml

salt and black pepper

parsley 2 tbsp

dried thyme a pinch

nutmeg a grating

bread to serve

Melt the butter and fry the onions and garlic until soft. Add the mushrooms, stir, add the wine, season, and cook until very soft. Drain the liquor from the mushrooms, reserving the mushrooms and onions, into another pan, and then reduce this liquid to a thick syrupy texture.

Pass the mushrooms through a food mill or chop finely, then add back to the thick liquor. Add the herbs and nutmeg. The consistency should be firm. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary. Serve on top of crostini, slices of baguette or toast.

Rachel Roddy is a Guardian columnist based in Rome