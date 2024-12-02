Rachel Roddy’s recipe for mushroom paté
Once made, this paté will keep for several days in the fridge.
Serves 6-8
butter 125g
onions 2 large, finely chopped
garlic 4 cloves, finely chopped
mushrooms 1.4kg, very finely chopped
white wine 125ml
salt and black pepper
parsley 2 tbsp
dried thyme a pinch
nutmeg a grating
bread to serve
Melt the butter and fry the onions and garlic until soft. Add the mushrooms, stir, add the wine, season, and cook until very soft. Drain the liquor from the mushrooms, reserving the mushrooms and onions, into another pan, and then reduce this liquid to a thick syrupy texture.
Pass the mushrooms through a food mill or chop finely, then add back to the thick liquor. Add the herbs and nutmeg. The consistency should be firm. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary. Serve on top of crostini, slices of baguette or toast.
Rachel Roddy is a Guardian columnist based in Rome