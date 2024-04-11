‘Racist abuse against Black Romeo & Juliet actor proves how little progress we’ve really made’

Artwork by Jaime Lee - Getty Images

Taking on a classic, well-known theatre role must be a challenge for any actor. But when you’re a Black actor (and a woman at that), it seems the risk of your interpretation facing comparison with those who’ve played the role before you is the least of your concerns. Instead, the racist vitriol you’ll also likely receive has become par for the course.

The announcement that up-and-coming actor Francesca Amewudah-Rivers will play Juliet alongside Tom Holland’s Romeo in a new West End production of the Shakespearean tragedy, hit headlines this week for all the wrong reasons. Not because Spiderman will be throwing in his spandex for a doublet or because tickets sold out in under two hours (a feat for a West End production at a time where theatre tickets are prohibitively expensive). But – yes, really – because Amewudah-Rivers is Black.

Sadly, rather than being a chance to celebrate a new up-and-coming name scoring a dream gig or for a white-dominated industry casting a person-of-colour in such an iconic role, the announcement led to Amewudah-Rivers being subjected to a barrage of racist and misogynistic abuse. And it comes at a time when diversity is still lacking on TV, stage and film; UCLA releases it’s Hollywood Diversity Report every year, and once again the 2024 report revealed women and people of colour remained underrepresented in every major area of the industry.

In films, while people of colour made up 22% on-screen, when it came to directors and writers – those creating the roles – the figures drop to just 17% and 12% respectively. Despite being half of the population, women make up just 39% of lead roles and 15% of directors.

Comments on Amewudah-Rivers’ appearance were so vitriolic and hateful that the Jamie Lloyd Theatre company behind the production released a statement to condemn those behind it, saying, “Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities.” Elsewhere, a petition was launched (garnering more than 7,800 responses at the time of writing) demanding protection for the actor.





And yet, while this story has rightly resulted in support for Amewudah-Rivers, it’s also far from the first time we’ve seen this kind of racism take hold in response to people of colour being cast in prestigious roles.

Whether in a work of fiction, or within real life, arguments against colourblind casting rarely have valid reasoning. In the last few years alone, we’ve seen the casting of Black actors in the likes of Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte and Queen Cleopatra all face similar hostility. How it is that Black actor Adele James’ portrayal of the Egyptian queen in last year’s Netflix series could be deemed ‘less accurate’ than having Elizabeth Taylor in the role is beyond me. These cries of “race twisting” and demands for “historical accuracy” are really just coded ways for people to say they don’t want to see Black people on their screens at all.

There’s an added layer of racism when Black and brown women are cast in roles that see them star as the love interests of white men, the suggestion being that because they do not fit within the idea of white Western and European beauty standards, they could never be a legitimate romantic interest for a white person. In the Netflix adaptation of One Day, Ambika Mod played the well-loved, working-class Emma Morley and was met with commentary that she was too “mid” (average looking) for Leo Woodall’s Dexter, with many comments focused around her race.

Halle Bailey’s casting announcement as Ariel in The Little Mermaid in 2019 was met with furor and hate, particularly around her hair texture. It was simply unbelievable to some that a Disney princess who had dreadlocks could be seen as beautiful enough to garner the attention of a white prince – so much so that the hashtag #NotMyAriel went viral. Bailey was just a teenager at the time.

Most recently, rumours that Mean Girls star Avantika Vandanapu is set to play Rapunzel in a live-action version of Disney’s Tangled, has seen social media once again aflame with hateful comments about a woman of colour’s appearance – and how as an Indian woman she is not fit to play the role of a “blonde, white girl”.

These racial biases around romance play out off-screen too, with an OkCupid study stating that user data found most men on the site rated Black women as the least desired dating demographic.

Aside from the blatant misogynoir which ties all of these incidents together, the key detail which seems to be evading these racist trolls is that all of these roles are fictional. In the case of Romeo and Juliet, criticism that a person of colour isn’t ‘true to the role’ or to the Elizabethan era in which it was written, is even more absurd when you consider that when it was first performed in the 16th Century, women weren’t even allowed to act on a stage. Juliet – and all female roles on stage – were at that time played by men. Not to mention that many of Shakespeare’s plays featured mythological creatures, anthropomorphic animals and ghosts. Also, played by men. The inaccuracy!

But despite the bleak stats, some progress is happening. Film, TV and theatrical casting has become more diverse with a greater mix of actors coming to the fore in recent years, as well as more inclusive storytelling being championed. Box office figures have shown that it pays off too, with audiences turning out in droves to see films like Black Panther with an all-Black cast (the first instalment netted $1.3bn at the box office) and Crazy Rich Asians (featuring an all-Asian cast, which took home $238m). Although despite these successes, there still comes a divide – content that is considered to be solely “Black” or “Asian” is still separated out as its own genre.

Amewudah-Rivers – and all Black actors – should be able to show up to work and act to the best of their ability without having to battle an onslaught of racial abuse and sexism. And if they do have to go through that, they should never be the only one to shoulder the burden or do the hard work in pushing for positive change and racial equality in TV and cinema.

It’s a simple enough concept that shouldn’t bear repeating, and the amount of support Amewduah-Rivers has received from fellow Black stars, such as Lashana Lynch and Freema Agyeman, who’ve joined hundreds of others in signing an open letter following the harassment has, at least, been heartening.

But this recent example is sadly still just one on a too-long list. And while we must call out the vile abuse faced by Amewudah-Rivers and any other Black women taking on exciting roles and improving diversity on stage and screen, to pretend these are isolated incidents is to do all Black women a disservice.

What we need is to aim for a time when we won’t have to call out the backlash at all – because it simply won’t exist. Hopefully the universality of Romeo and Juliet, and the arts in general, can allow for narrow minds to open and receive Shakespeare’s message that extremes in any form - particularly hate - often lead to tragedy.

Nicole Ocran is a mixed-race blogger and writer living in London who covers style, fashion, and identity. She is the co-author of 'The Half Of It', a book exploring race and identity through the lens of the mixed experience, and she co-hosts the Mixed Up podcast. You can follow Nicoleon Instagram and TikTok.







