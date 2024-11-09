On my radar: Monty Don’s cultural highlights

Born in 1955 in West Germany and raised in Hampshire, Monty Don studied English literature at the University of Cambridge. After running a costume jewellery business in the 80s, he was the Observer’s gardening editor from 1994 to 2006. He has presented Gardeners’ World since 2003, as well as his own series including Around the World in 80 Gardens and Monty Don’s Japanese Gardens. He lives in Ivington, Herefordshire with his wife, Sarah; they have three children. He has published 27 books, the latest of which is Spanish Gardens (BBC Books, £39.99), with photography by Derry Moore, is out now.

1. Book

The Place of Tides by James Rebanks

James Rebanks writes like a dream. This book is about a group of people in the north of Norway, on a small archipelago of islands I didn’t even know existed. Historically, families would make nests for the ducks and then would gather the eider and duck down, which was very valuable, and they would sell it. He spends time particularly with one old lady. The book is slow and incredibly arcane and niche, but it’s based upon both minute perception and a very deep sense of place, and the interweaving of historical mythology and modern-day present life.

2. Ballet

Encounters, Royal Opera House

This is atypical for me, because I don’t go out much, but the other day I went to the Royal Opera House and loved it. It was four contemporary ballets, and the last two were wonderful – one called Dusk, with choreography by Joseph Toonga and music by Marina Moore. What was fantastic about The Statement, by Crystal Pite, was that they were dancing to speech, not music. I quite like that ballet is so removed from my world – I’m such a clumsy oaf, so the concept of moving your body with grace and incredible athleticism and precision is fascinating.

3. TV

The Franchise (Sky Comedy/Now)

I don’t watch much television, but I do watch a lot of box sets and series, both when I’m travelling and when I’m exercising. All the usual culprits: The Sopranos, Mad Men, Breaking Bad. I’m watching The Franchise at the moment, which is incredibly witty and clever and brilliant. It’s about the making of a superhero franchise – I’ve never watched a superhero film in my life – and it’s absurd in its execution, but it also captures the utter, complete chaos and cynicism of the studio. I mean, it’s Armando Iannucci, so the pedigree is very good.

4. Audiobook

Gabriel’s Moon by William Boyd

What I love about audiobooks is I often listen to them when I’m gardening or walking the dog, which I do a lot of. Gabriel’s Moon was the last one I listened to – I’m a sucker for spy/thriller stories. Boyd is brilliant at writing these great sweeping books where he takes fictional characters but ties them in with real people and events. He is at the top of his game: he really does combine, as in a way does Robert Harris and so did John le Carré, really fine writing with absolutely riveting storytelling.

5. Food

Eating in

I travel a lot for work, which means three meals out a day, so I probably had about 400 restaurant meals in the last year. My real food pleasure is to get the best fruit and vegetables from the garden and some really nice cheese or meat from a local butcher. To put together a simple meal at home, at my kitchen table with my wife, to me, is the greatest possible luxury. Recently we made a radicchio salad with blue cheese and toasted walnuts, and Sarah cooked some chard with cream sauce. I’d rather do that than go to any restaurant in the world.

6. Music

Maddy Prior – Sing Lustily & with Good Courage

I heard one of Maddy Prior’s songs on Desert Island Discs, so I downloaded this album and it sounds fantastic. She’s got the most wonderful, strong voice. These are hymns, and I’m not particularly religious, but they have an incredible sort of verve and purity. It reminded me of Friday nights in the early 70s, when the whole pub would stand around the piano and sing. Maddy Prior has distilled that sense of everybody singing together – something that was chaotic, slightly drunken, but good fun – into something rather purer, but the essence of that is still there.

7. Art

Jeff Koons’s Puppy (at the Guggenheim museum in Bilbao)

I know half the world thinks this is a monstrosity, but I thought it was rather wonderful. It’s made from more than 38,000 flowers, and I think it’s a funny, brave work of art. I saw it in late June, at the peak of its summer garb, but I’ve seen photographs of it in winter and it looked totally different. I think a lot of Jeff Koons’s stuff is ghastly, but that’s why I liked it – it’s always good to have your prejudices challenged. I went to mock and came away applauding.