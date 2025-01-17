Be quick to buy designer Radley shopper bag for just £7 before it sells out

This is one bargain you won't want to miss this week.

British brand, Radley, is well-loved for its high-quality handbags and accessories, which come in an array of bold colours and designs. However, they often don't come cheap with most handbags retailing for between £100 and £400. Luckily, we've spotted the popular brand has a huge clearance sale on this January with up to 60% off over 400 products.

We've had a browse through the hugely discounted products and came across a bargain that's too good to miss. This affordable Foldaway Shopper Bag lets you get a designer Radley bag for just £7 (yes, really), and it's super practical, bound to make your 2025 shopping sprees a lot more enjoyable.

Now, if you have never owned a shopper bag before, it has a clever foldaway design that folds up into a handbag-sized pouch, which you can easily toss in your handbag, pocket, or car, keeping you prepared for impulse buys or picking up a few things from the supermarket.

There is a range of Radley foldaway bags with different designs, and we've spotted several that are now 50% off, reduced from £16 to just £7. Plus, they are already proving very popular, with every single option selling out at John Lewis. So, Radley's direct website is your last chance to grab one.

Shoppers have nothing but good things to say about the practical purchase, one customer said: "I love this little shopping bag. Very useful and nice design."

While others added that the shopper is "excellent quality", "never fails" and if you manage to bag a discounted design, is without a doubt "a bargain".

While many of the £7 bags have already sold out, we've spotted a number of different prints that are still available, including a turtle dove design, a timeless check, a monochrome floral design, and a statement bonsai floral.

Each bag is also made from recycled PET fabric, making it sustainable. This budget-friendly buy is sure to become your new favourite, stylish, and practical shopping bag for the year ahead.

Shop now: Radley Foldaway Shopper | £7 (Was £16) from Radley

Shop now

More Radley shopper bags to shop now