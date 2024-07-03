After raising her six pups, it’s this mama dog’s turn to be the pampered princess now

Nala

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: 3

This sweet, brave girl was the most loving and devoted mama to her six pups.

She cared for them while she didn’t know what would happen to her, and she narrowly escaped a dreadful fate.

Nala is an absolute cuddlebug and loves attention. She is very high energy and would do best in a home without young children or cats. She loves other dogs after a slow introduction. She has a buddy at the shelter she goes outside with, and they enjoy running and playing.

She is potty trained and kennel trained. Nala is super smart and already knows all basic commands. She enjoys destuffing her stuffies and chewing on Kongs and Nylabones. She also likes to relax and bathe in the sun. Nala is a super sweet girl who is patiently waiting for her forever home. After working hard to raise her puppies, it’s Nala’s turn to be the pampered princess.

To fill out an adoption application for Nala, go here. Melissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee. The group finds homes and safe refuge for animals in need of a second chance to be beloved family pets.