Ralph Lauren Evokes Swanky Mountain Towns for Fall 2025

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina might welcome some very chic gentlemen spectators next year – if Ralph Lauren has his way.

During the day, they’ll be toasty in their handsome loden layers – hunting coats in alpaca blends, cashmere-lined puffer vests, and sports jackets bearing horse-blanket checks. For evening, they’ll take cues from the designer’s Colorado ranch via whip-stitched suede tailoring, or jacquard dinner jackets with a western twang.

Après ski calls for chunky hand-knit sweaters, cotton cashmere pants with zippered pockets, evening shirts in Sea Island cotton – and why not a showy belt with a thunderbird buckle, part of a collaboration with Native American silversmith Neil Zarama?

Lauren keeps elevating his Purple Label collection, and this one’s fuzzy, matte surfaces begged to be touched. Here shirts in buffalo plaid come in 100 percent cashmere, and a parka that might look “army surplus” from afar boasts hand-painted leather trim and toggles, and a hood lined in shearling as fluffy as goose down.

In the press notes, Lauren said Purple Label expresses his vision of “true luxury,” with fall 2025 mixing “the beauty of rusticity with timeless elegance. It is about a world of warmth and sophistication, sartorial tailoring and modern silhouettes.”

As usual, there were also impeccable, fully handmade suits in navy pinstripes for chairman-of-the-board types, heads of state – or bigwigs heading to the Swiss mountain town of Davos.

