Rare 1979 Boba Fett Star Wars Action Figure Is The Most Valuable Vintage Toy In The World

An extremely rare Star Wars action figure has become the world's most valuable toy. The hand-painted model of the bounty hunter Boba Fett sold for a record £411,000 ($525,000) by Heritage Auctions. The figurine was never released to the public due to being deemed a choking hazard in the 1970s. Toy company Kenner created the model in 1979, inspired by the character who would appear in The Empire Strikes Back the following year. The toy, featuring a "rocket-firing backpack," was not sold in stores and was meant to be sent for free to those who could prove they had purchased four other Star Wars action figures. It's believed that as many as 100 prototypes were created, but only two were hand-painted.