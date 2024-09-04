Rarely Seen Species Filmed On Newly Discovered 'Underwater Mountain'

Cover Media

A team of oceanographers filmed a host of rarely seen and newly discovered marine species by mapping a newly discovered 'underwater mountain' on the Nazca Ridge, 900 miles off the coast of Chile. The newly discovered seamount rises over 3,109 metres (1.9 miles) from the seabed and supports a thriving deep-sea ecosystem. The expedition was led by the Schmidt Ocean Institute with the Ocean Census and the Centre for Coastal and Ocean Mapping/Joint Hydrographic Center at the University of New Hampshire. The team not only mapped the seamount but also conducted an exploratory dive using an underwater robot on one of the mountain's ridges where they discovered sponge gardens and ancient corals. One of these mountains hosts a pristine coral garden, consisting of deep-sea corals that provide habitat for a variety of organisms, including brittle stars and king crabs. The team also captured the first-ever camera footage of a live Promachoteuthis squid. This genus is so rare that only three species have been described, based on a few specimens, several of which were collected in the late 1800s. The team also documented a Casper octopus, marking the first time this species has been observed in the Southern Pacific along with two rare Bathyphysa siphonophores, commonly referred to as “flying spaghetti monsters.”. Before the Schmidt Ocean Institute's expeditions this year, 1,019 species were known to inhabit this region of the Pacific Ocean. That number has now surpassed 1,300 and continues to grow.

