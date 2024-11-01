RAW VIDEO: Designers Transform Discarded Wind Turbine Into Solar-Powered Tiny Home

Credit: Vattenfall/Jorrit Lousberg/Cover Images A decommissioned wind turbine has been transformed into a tiny home powered by solar panels. The prototype, which features around 387 square feet of interior space, once served as part of the Vestas V80 wind turbine generating green energy in Austria for nearly two decades. The nacelle is the product of a collaboration between the European renewable power company Vattenfall and the architecture collective Superuse Studios. The home was on public display for the first time at Dutch Design Week this month. Aptly named "Nestle," the structure offers all the comforts of home within the compact, streamlined frame of the former wind turbine part. Featuring a kitchen, bathroom, and living space, this tiny home is designed with earthy wood interiors, creating a warm, cosy atmosphere that feels more like a cabin than a former industrial structure. The Nestle is equipped with four rooftop solar panels, each with its own micro-inverter for stable 230V power output, generating a peak power of 1,800 watts. The setup provides enough electricity for daily needs and remains functional even if one panel fails, adding reliability to this renewable energy source. For those driving electric or hybrid vehicles, the nacelle also includes a 22 kW charging socket, enhancing its versatility. Heating and cooling are managed through a specialised system: a heat pump and air conditioning unit provide year-round climate control, while an advanced ventilation grid with heat recovery technology keeps fresh air circulating efficiently. The system can even warm incoming air during cold weather, making the home habitable even in temperatures as low as -15 degrees Celsius. The designers prioritised insulation to make the nacelle as energy-efficient as possible. Triple-glazed windows and airtight construction minimize heat loss, while the fresh air ventilation system ensures consistent airflow. The setup also includes a 50-litre solar-powered boiler that heats water for showers, dishes, and general use, storing excess energy from the solar panels to prevent waste. As more wind turbines worldwide reach the end of their operational lives, the project presents an innovative solution for repurposing turbine components. Unlike recycling, which often requires intensive processing and emits pollutants, repurposing nacelles as tiny homes conserves resources and reduces emissions. While parts like steel and concrete can be recycled, they often require energy-intensive methods; reusing components directly, as in the Nestle project, is far less resource-consuming.