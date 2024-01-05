'Real Housewives' star says her cast mates' recent weight loss is 'triggering': 'I can't focus'

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Crystal Kung Minkoff is receiving praise for being vulnerable about living with an eating disorder. (Image via Getty Images)

This story makes mention of eating disorders that may be disturbing to some of our audience. To find support, contact the National Eating Disorder Information Centre at 1-866-NEDIC-20.

Crystal Kung Minkoff is getting candid about the living with an eating disorder.

In this week's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the 40-year-old admitted that her cast mates' recent body transformations have made it difficult for her to "focus" whenever she's around them.

In an intimate discussion with her husband, "Lion King" director Rob Minkoff, the mother-of-two acknowledged that some of the women have confronted her for being "so quiet" in group settings.

Kung Minkoff, who has openly struggled with bulimia, confessed she finds it difficult to be present in social settings because the women "are all so skinny now."

"I can't focus. I'm comparing, looking at everyone's bodies," she said. "What does mine look like compared to theirs? That's what I do all the time, so then I don't know what they're saying."

Kung Minkoff said a possible contributor to her eating disorder is her environment — noting that Los Angeles is a city "obsessed with beauty and bodies."

"I work very hard to feel comfortable in groups that I'm in, and I finally started to feel more myself and relaxed, and now I'm back to having this severe distraction which triggers me in a way that no one in this group could possible understand," she shared, adding, "It's very hard for me. It's affecting me a lot."

According to the National Eating Disorder Information Centre, approximately 1.75 million Canadians experience symptoms of an eating disorder. In the United States, approximately 28.8 million people experience some form of eating disorder in their lifetime.

Despite having the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, eating disorders remain misunderstood by the public. The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders reports that eating disorders impact people of all ages and can be present in different body types. Fewer than 6 per cent of people with eating disorders can medically be considered "underweight."

On Thursday, Kung Minkoff continued the conversation on Instagram by sharing a carousel of images that from therapist Zeynep Demirelli Sağ to provide more information on "the eating disorder 'voice.'"

"The ED (eating disorder) voice tells you that you must lose weight... All in the meanest way possible," the post read. "You may experience your eating disorder like a voice in your head, living as a separate person in your head. Constantly talking to you, never leaving you alone."

Fans flooded the comment section with applause for Kung Minkoff for being vulnerable about the realities of living with an eating disorder.

"Your convo on the latest episode of RHOBH really resonated with me," one follower wrote. "I have a history of body dysmorphia and disordered eating. I'm better now but I still do exactly what you described. And I think that was an important conversation to have. Very brave of you based on the community that you're in, in Hollywood. I just wanted to say that I get it."

Director Rob Minkoff and wife, Crystal Kung Minkoff, who stars in Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." (Image via Getty Images)

"I have hated how often the RHOBH say, 'Look how skinny you are!' as a greeting for years," another said. "I’m really glad you mentioned it. I’m sure they mean no harm but they should know how that triggers people."

"I really appreciate your comments on last nights episode of comparing yourself to everyone. It resonated with me! That you look at them getting skinnier and wonder how you look! I do that constantly when friends lose weight," a fan told the reality star. "Never thought of it as an eating disorder but I definitely compare myself to them. And judged how I look compared to them. I appreciate your honesty! You relate to so many and we need to hear it! Thank you!"

"Thank you for using your platform and voice to normalize this topic and sharing your own story," a fan commented. "You’re so brave and courageous."

Back in 2022, Kung Minkoff told ET while she had previously refrained from publicly discussing her eating disorder recovery, she was done shying away from it.

"I've been in therapy since I was 11," she said. "It's mentally exhausting. But I don't feel shame anymore because I've spent so much time working on it. I'm doing my best."

