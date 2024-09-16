The Real Reason Matthew Perry Wasn't Honoured During The 2024 Emmy Awards:

Viewers of the 2024 Emmy Awards flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, in their droves on Sunday night to question why Matthew Perry wasn't included in the award ceremony's In Memoriam segment.

'did I miss it or did the Emmy's not show Matthew Perry????' one fan wrote on X, while another added, 'How in the world did the Emmy's not include Matthew Perry?!?!'

The real reason, however, that the Friends actor didn't appear in the segment is actually because he was already honoured at the 2023 Emmy Awards, which were held in January after being pushed back from its normal September 2023 spot because of last year's SAG-AFTRA strikes.

During January's ceremony, the Emmys paid tribute to the actor by playing Friends' iconic theme song 'I'll Be There For You' during the segment, which concluded with an image of Perry.

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28. It was later revealed that he had died accidentally from the acute effects of ketamine.

His former Friends co-stars have expressed how much they miss the star. Speaking on the CBS Sunday Morning show in May, Courtney Cox said, 'He visits me a lot, if we believe in that. I talk to my mum, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that guide us. I sense Matthew's around for sure.'

'I'm grateful that I had that opportunity to work with such wonderful people and to live the life that I have now,' she added. 'That was my family. We went through everything. Those 10 years were everything.'

