What It’s Really Like To Attend The Cannes Film Festival, According To Trophée Award Winner Sophie Wilde

‘Loewe, Loewe, Loewe,’ Sophie Wilde gushes on the phone from her hotel room at the Cannes Film Festival. The Australian actor, who not only pronounces the Spanish luxury fashion brand’s long revered yet complicated to pronounce name (see Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza’s recent short film joking about said confusion) with perfection (‘it's definitely one that you have to kind of practise'), but explains with ease why J.W. Anderson’s bespoke two-piece tasselled design was the perfect choice for her debut Festival red carpet moment over the weekend.

‘It was a white two piece with these beaded silver tassels along the hem of the skirt and the hem of the top. It’s so fun,’ Wilde, who received a nomination for BAFTA Rising Star earlier this year, says of her standout look. ‘Nell [Kalonji] and I wanted to kind of have a moment because it’s Cannes. We wanted a special opportunity to showcase something fun. We were just thinking of what's fun, young and still elevated and refined at the same time. We got the perfect combination of the two in that dress.

Reflecting on the process of choosing the look, Wilde – who believes she has the style of a ‘12 year-old skater boy… my red carpet looks vastly different’ – admits she has an ‘amazing relationship’ with her stylist, Kalonji. ‘It definitely feels super collaborative and we’re always spit balling off each other and coming up with ideas,’ she notes. ‘For Cannes, we created a little mood board for Loewe and they came back with some drawings and we picked from the various options they gave us.

‘I’m obsessed with Loewe and Jonathan,' Wilde continues. I think Jonathan is an actual genius, and the stuff he's doing is so inventive and creative. It’s really interesting in in fashion space. I'm just a huge fan.’

On Friday night, Wilde and Challengers’ Mike Faist joined a long roster of talented actors who have become recipients of the prestigious Trophée Chopard award over the years, including Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux, and Diane Kruger. The pair were bestowed the award by this year’s ‘godmother’ and previous award winner, actor Demi Moore.

Despite fearing falling over on the famous Palais des Festivals steps, Wilde admits that she was in awe of her company on the night. ‘Obviously, standing beside Demi Moore and standing on those iconic steps, it's so surreal,’ she reflects. ‘I’ve wanted to do this since I was a kid… Being there and being with an icon right beside me was just insane. The younger version of me would be in utter disbelief.

‘It’s sort of insane that all those past winners watched my work and decided that they wanted me to receive the award. It's surreal, but very special,' she says of winning the award.

Wilde is best known for her lead role in A24’s horror success Talk to Me, and will soon be seen in Babygirl alongside Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson. While red carpet moments are becoming a more frequent occurrence in her life, she admits she’s still getting to grips with the attention. ‘I was pretty nervous, to be honest,’ she says of waking the red carpet at the festival. ‘It’s the sort of thing that I guess, the more you do, the more comfortable you find it. You find your groove eventually. I think, maybe, I'm still like in the process of that.’

While walking the red carpet and attending the annual Chopard Trophée Dinner on La Croisette has been a milestone moment in the 26-year-old’s career, the star reveals one Cannes encounter, in particular, nearly left her speechless. ‘I met Omar Sy, who I'm obsessed with, and fangirled [over] so much,’ she says of the actors’ meeting. ‘I love him so much. He’s such a good actor. I’m usually pretty composed, but I was like, “I'm obsessed with you”.

With several projects in the pipeline this year, Wilde is focussing on spending the remainder of her time in Cannes soaking up the sunshine with her family. ‘It’s just been such a kind of special couple of days being here… My parents came, which is so lovely,' she notes. 'I think we’re going to hang out and kind of explore a little bit.’

Watch this space, because it's Wilde's for the taking.

