Recycling centre shops turning trash into cash
Shoppers spent just over £600,000 in second-hand shops at a county's recycling centres last year.
Most of Norfolk's tips now have "Reuse" shops, which stock a wide-range of goods, either donated or originally destined for a skip.
Norfolk County Council said spending in the stores had increased by 41% in 2023/24.
Waste reduction officer Martina Glason said she felt the idea of reusing unwanted things was becoming more popular.
"People want to do it for various reasons – to get a bargain, perhaps to upcycle things or perhaps even to help the environment," she said.
"By reusing things, we are lowering our carbon footprint."
Fourteen of Norfolk's 19 recycling centres now have the shops, with purpose-built buildings at the two sites in Norwich.
At the centre on the south-side of the city, alongside televisions and toys, an accordion priced at £200 was one of the more unusual items on sale.
"You never know what you're going to get," said Karen Betts, who manages the Reuse shops.
"There's so many variations, from a toaster to a kettle, to pushchairs to bicycles, fishing rods, golf clubs…anything and everything for everybody."
Items on sale are either donated or intercepted by recycling centre workers who suggest to visitors what they are throwing out could be re-sold in the shop.
For rare or unusual items, staff check trade and auction websites to decide on prices.
Last year the shops generated £602,000.
Most of the money goes towards the costs of the recycling centres, but 5% of takings go to a local good cause.
Ms Betts said that, so far, almost £53,000 had been raised for the Big C Cancer Charity.
She said she was "absolutely delighted" at the success of the shops and felt that more could open at other recycling centres.
"Hopefully we'll continue to do really, really well," she added.
Follow Norfolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.