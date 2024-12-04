'Rediscover our country': Have you been to these 10 US destinations?

Bucket list trips often include far-off destinations, epic adventures and unforgettable experiences, but some can be found right in our backyard.

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. in 2026, the nonprofit organization America250 partnered with federal agencies ranging from the National Archives and Records Administration to the U.S. Department of the Interior (parent agency for the National Park Service) to come up with a list of must-visit U.S. destinations called America's Field Trips.

These family-friendly destinations highlight important U.S. history and culture and make for an affordable trip, requiring just a road trip or domestic flight. "This is the largest, most inspiring, unifying celebration in our nation’s history," said Chair of America250 Rosie Rios. "All of America can come together and reflect on our shared heritage. We think America’s Field Trips get to the underlying issues of rediscovering our country all over again."

The organization is also hosting a contest for third to 12th-grade students to submit an essay on what America means to them for a chance to win one of the field trips with their family to one of the destinations in the summer of 2026, including exclusive experiences, such as a candlelight tour of Fort Point in San Francisco by NPS rangers.

"It's a great way to remind folks it’s not just about Washington, D.C., not just about Philadelphia, it's from Guam to Fairbanks, Alaska, and everything in-between," Rios said.

Below are some U.S. bucket list trips, according to America250.

Independence National Historical Park – Pennsylvania

The birthplace of America's democracy can be found in Philly.

As the birthplace of American democracy, Independence National Historic Park is home to some of the most iconic sites in the country and a place everyone should visit. Visitors can stop by Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence was adopted, and the Liberty Bell.

Yellowstone National Park – Montana, Idaho and Wyoming

As America's first national park, Yellowstone stands as one of the country's most famous and frequently visited parks – it's a living representation of the work the NPS does. While people flock to see Old Faithful, the 20 million-acre park has much more to offer, including the largest concentration of native wildlife in the lower 48 states. The park "symbolizes the American commitment to preserving natural landscapes for future generations," according to Rios.

National Archives Museum – Washington, D.C.

While Washington, D.C., has no shortage of historical and cultural landmarks and buildings, one that should make everyone's bucket list is the National Archives Museum. After all, it's where some of the country's most important documents, like the Declaration of Independence, are held.

Smithsonian National Zoo – Washington, D.C.

The Smithsonian Zoo is one of the few in the world offering free admission.

Established in the 1880s, the Smithsonian National Zoo is one of the country's oldest zoos and a leader in conservation through its Conservation Biology Institute. The zoo also offers free admission, making it accessible for anyone to learn more about the over 2,200 animals who live there.

San Francisco Bay – California

While many may think of San Francisco for its thriving tech scene, it also has a rich history of welcoming immigrants from all paths of life. "The bay is a historic hub of trade and immigration, reflecting the diverse cultural tapestry of the region," Rios said. Travelers can stop by Angel Island State Park or Fort Point, which is from the Civil War.

Mesa Verde National Park – Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park is an important site for our country's Indigenous People.

Besides the dramatic sandstone cliffs, Mesa Verde National Park is famous for its Ancestral Pueblo cliff dwellings, which are some of the oldest and most impressive architecture in the country. "The archaeological sites provide a window into the lives, traditions, and ingenuity of the Indigenous People who inhabited the region 700 years ago," Rios said.

Kennedy Space Center – Florida

Explore the history of NASA, from the 60s up to today.

The Kennedy Space Center has been NASA's primary launch center since its inception in 1962 and is full of history about the country's space exploration efforts. Visitors can learn about some of the most famous space programs, like the famous Apollo 11 launch in 1969, and even watch live rocket launches from as close as anyone can possibly get.

Charleston – South Carolina

Charleston has a rich maritime history.

This charming Southern city is also steeped in rich history. It was a major colonial port and also one of the first sites of the Civil War. Travelers can feel like they're going back in time when they wander past the city's historic architecture, including homes from the 1700s, and visit attractions like the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, which showcases prominent military ships.

San Antonio and Austin – Texas

The Alamo was the site of the pivotal battle that led to the independence of Texas.

San Antonio has more than just a delicious food scene. The city is home to the famous battle site, the Alamo, "a symbol of the struggle for Texan independence from Mexico and represents the sacrifice of those who fought there," said Rios. In Austin, the LBJ Presidential Library educates visitors on the namesake president's role in significant events such as the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – Ohio

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is worth a visit, even for those who aren't rock fans.

Even those who aren't avid rock fans will appreciate the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which takes visitors through the history of the music genre, from its impact on American culture to the groundbreaking and diverse artists who shaped its history.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 10 bucket list US trips to celebrate America's 250th birthday