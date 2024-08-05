How can I reduce my beauty budget?



This is the method I use for working out what to keep and what could go in my beauty routine. Answer these questions: what is your total spend on beauty treatments, procedures and shopping in a year? List everything and total it up. When you look at the treatments and procedures list, is there anything you instinctively love and get joy from? Highlight those in pink – they can stay. Next, highlight any you find unenjoyable or an obligation in blue. These are the ones to cut back on. Now do the audit. Which of the highlighted blue items could you safely do at home yourself? Or cut out? I’d rather do hair removal and nails at home because I hate how long the process takes. But I don’t want to stop having my hair extensions or a monthly massage – those feel worth it to me.

Next, look at what you’re spending on products. Are you shocked? Think about when you buy them. Is it for a boost when you’re feeling down? Or do you get sucked into social media recommendations?

Implement a one-in one-out system on any additional products. I understand the allure of impulsive beauty buys, but when that wears off, they take up space, your money has gone and they end up in landfill. I put anything I want on a list and at the end of the month I decide what I still want. You’ll be surprised how much of the thrill is in the chase.

