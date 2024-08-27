Reese’s Has a New Flavor of a Fan-Favorite Coming Soon

It takes the chocolate-peanut butter flavor to a new level.

As we’re entering Reese’s biggest season of the year—Halloween—it’s no surprise that we’re hearing from the brand more and more frequently. While Reese’s, and parent company Hershey’s, have already announced their spooky season lineup, which includes a new white creme and milk chocolate peanut butter cup called Werewolf Tracks, it's not the only new candy we’re seeing out of Hershey, Pennsylvania.

In late 2023, Reese’s launched one of its most anticipated flavors, the Caramel Big Cup, which is an extra-large Reese’s peanut butter cup filled with gooey, salty, sweet caramel. The Caramel Big Cup has become a fast favorite in the Reese’s portfolio, so Hershey’s is following it up with another new Big Cup flavor.

Reese's Is Releasing the Chocolate Lava Big Cup

This month, Hershey’s is releasing the all-new Reese’s Chocolate Lava Big Cup, which takes the Big Cup to a whole new, extra decadent level. Reese’s is taking the already fan-favorite chocolate and peanut butter flavors and adding another layer of rich, luscious chocolate for a new take on the classic.

The Chocolate Lava Big Cup is a play on chocolate lava cake and its gooey, molten center. Reese’s new big cup starts with a traditional milk chocolate cup filled with classic Reese’s peanut butter and a layer of chocolatey filling along the bottom. When you bite into the candy, you’ll have a similar experience to eating a lava cake with the chocolate filling oozing out of the cup.

The new Reese’s Chocolate Lava Big Cups are launching at retailers nationwide now, where they’ll be available in both standard and king size.

Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup Customer Reviews

Customers have started spotting the candy at some stores, including Walmart, and are already raving about it.

The snack account @snackolator reviewed Reese’s new treat saying that the chocolate on the inside of the cup is different than the chocolate on the outside.

“[It’s] a crunchy chocolate on the shell [with] almost a fudge center,” he said. “Who doesn’t love more chocolate with their peanut butter cup?”

Many Instagram users expressed their excitement for the innovation in the comments and shared flavor combinations they’d like to see next in Reese’s Big Cup lineup, like marshmallow, jelly, and butterscotch.

With the rise in the Big Cup’s—and even Jumbo Cup's—popularity, it seems plausible that Reese’s will keep making new flavors—so, maybe, you’ll see your suggestion come to life one day.



