Celebs love these $248 Reformation jeans. Are they worth the price?

Are the Abby High Rise Straight Jeans from Reformation worth it? Editor's honest review.

Finding the perfect pair of jeans isn't easy. If you're anything like me, you're constantly seeing new brands, washes and styles pop up — and it can be hard to cut through the noise. After looking for a wear-with-everything pair of straight-leg, medium wash jeans for what seemed like years, I decided to try out Reformation's denim. You might have spotted Ref on the likes of Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker and more — so the brand obviously carries star power. But do their jeans live up to the hype? Check out my honest review below.

Reformation Abby High Rise Straight Jeans These high-rise, straight leg jeans come in several washes. Pros Classic wash

Straight leg

Soft denim; no break-in period

Sustainable Cons Waist gap if you have an hourglass figure

Expensive $248 CAD/$168 USD at Reformation

The takeaways

Product tested: Reformation Abby High Rise Straight Jeans



💵 Price: $248 CAD/$168 USD



⏰ Tested for: 2 months



⭐ My rating: 4.5/5



🛍️ Reasons to buy: If you're looking for a pair of classic jeans that look just as good with your favourite sweatshirt as they do with a ~going out top~, these straight-leg, medium wash jeans fit the bill. They're soft yet sturdy, wear and wash well and the 30" inseam makes them easy to pair with sneakers, flats or boots.



✋ Reasons to avoid: If you have an hourglass figure, this style of jeans may gape a bit at the waist. A tailor could easily make these fit you like a glove, but if you want the perfect fit right off the bat, you may want to go with a different style. The price of these also can't be ignored — at just under $250 CAD, this denim definitely runs a bit pricier than some go-to mall brands. Read on to see why I personally think they're worth the investment.

One of my favourite ways to wear these jeans is with a classic V-neck sweater in a bright, bold hue.

The details

High-rise

Straight leg

30" inseam

Come in seven different washes, ranging from light-wash to dance party-ready sparkle-embellished

57% regeneratively grown cotton and 43% TENCEL Lycocell, which means they're soft but not stretchy

First impressions, fit and sizing

I have a really hard time finding jeans that fit me just right, so if I'm being honest, I didn't have the highest hopes for this pair. That said, when I saw the new Lanier wash (a perfect mid-blue with no distressing or over-the-top whisking), I was compelled to give 'em a try.

The first thing I noticed when I took these out of the package was how soft the denim was. Instead of being made of 100 per cent cotton, which can be rigid and have a long break-in period, these are made of a cotton/tencel blend, which makes for a softer, lighter-weight denim. The first time I wore these I kept them on through an entire work day, dog walk and dinner with friends and noticed no pinching or bagging.

I typically range anywhere from a 24-27 in denim. I ordered both the 25 and the 26 in this style — and stuck with the 25. I have more of an hourglass figure with a smaller waist and larger hips, and I found that while the 25 fit me well throughout the legs, thighs and hips, I had a bit of a waist gap. This is a typical problem of mine with jeans so I wasn't too surprised. Personally, I don't find the waist to be too loose (and a little extra room is great for tucking shirts and sweaters), but if they relax further over time, I might get a tailor to take the waist in a smidge.

The length of these jeans was another major selling point for me. After years of cropped cuts dominating major brands, I was looking for a full-length pair. At 30", I was worried the inseam might be a bit too long for me (I'm 5'5"), but I'm really liking it. These jeans are long enough that they can pair well with boots, but also look great with sneakers or ballet flats.

The Reformation Abby Jeans are versatile — I've styled them with everything from glitzy tank tops to classic black tees.

How they hold up, wear and wash



I'm obsessed with the colour and style of these jeans. Over the past couple of months, I've paired them with everything from casual sweatshirts and sneakers to button-downs and boots for presentations — and I really think they work well with pretty much everything.

I typically go for 100 per cent cotton jeans, so I was a bit apprehensive to try this cotton/tencel blend. However I'm happy to report that after nearly two months, these jeans are holding up really well. They're ultra-soft but still sturdy, and while they have relaxed a bit (even 100 per cent denim can relax up to two inches with wear!), they haven't lost their shape or structure.

I've only washed these a couple of times (psst — you're probably washing your jeans too often) but they've held up well. I'd suggest washing these in cold water and hanging or laying flat to dry to help them maintain their shape and extend their life.

The verdict: Are the Reformation Abby High Rise Straight Jeans worth the price?

IMO, the short answer is yes. The long answer is that if your wear jeans as much as I do, it's worth investing in high-quality, classic styles that you can wear for years. The Reformation Abby High Rise Straight Jeans are comfortable, soft and sustainable, and if you're looking to buy a pair of quality jeans, I'd definitely recommend these.

On the other hand, if you have a large waist-to-hip ratio, you may want to pass on these — or at least order a couple of sizes to try on (Reformation's returns are free if you keep at least one item from an order).

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.