Reformation Jewellery Is Finally Here, And It's Designed By Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer

Reformation has established itself as an insider go-to for everything from great jeans and party dresses to modern bridalwear over the years – and now the celebrity-loved, LA-based sustainable fashion brand has turned its talents to designing fabulous jewellery, too.

Even more exciting than this news, however, is the fact that Reformation has partnered with the legendary Clare Waight Keller to do so. The British designer best-known for her work as artistic director of Chloé and Givenchy joined forces with the brand to design its first-ever jewellery collection, that features vintage-inspired earrings, bracelets and necklaces crafted from recycled gold, silver and semi-precious stones. Naturally, we've already added every single piece to our wish list.

'The collection is entirely inspired by Paris in the 1920s — it’s intended to conjure a night on the town replete with French glamour,' Claire Waight Keller told ELLE UK. 'The deadstock jade represents the midnight sky and there’s a hint of sparkle that represents the stars and magic of a night out in Paris. Aesthetically, there’s a sense of timelessness and versatility throughout. Really romantic, dainty, delicate styles that look like they could be heirlooms alongside bolder pieces with modern, strong lines perfect for adding an effortless statement day or night.'

The limited-edition capsule was released online and in select Reformation stores today, with prices starting at £168, and like everything else the brand drops, we're predicting a sell-out situation. The timing couldn't be more perfect, either: with the festive season just around the corner, there's nothing like a beautiful piece of jewellery to make an outfit look party-ready.

To complement its debut jewellery capsule, Reformation has also released a selection of chic ready-to-wear looks including a red bubble-hem mini dress and Twenties-inspired sheer embellished gown. Further adding to its cool-girl appeal, the collection is modelled by Dree Hemingway and shot on the streets of Paris. Consider your next night-out look, sorted.

