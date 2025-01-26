How to relax your pelvic floor muscles

Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
Updated ·3 min read

Are you paying attention to your pelvic floor health?

The pelvic floor is a group of muscles and nerves that form a "supportive hammock" from the back, through the tailbone, lower abdominal area and hips, gynecologist and urologist Sonia Bahlani, M.D., tells USA TODAY. Together, this dictates urinary and fecal patterns, sexual function and even how you sit.

"People never think of the pelvic floor as this powerhouse of the body, but it truly is," Dr. Bahlani says.

A common misconception about the pelvic floor, Dr. Bahlani highlights, is thinking that the opposite of a tight pelvic floor is a weak pelvic floor.

"People think of a tight pelvic floor as a strong pelvic floor. But a tight pelvic floor, in fact, is a weak pelvic floor," she says. They're two sides of the same coin: Both cause similar issues, but the way they're treated usually differs.

Another misconception: that pelvic floor issues are only a concern for people who have vaginas. They actually impact everyone, regardless of their anatomy, Dr. Bahlani notes.

Here's what health experts want you to know about identifying a tight pelvic floor, and how best to fix one.

'Take care of your pelvic floor' Brittany Mahomes speaks out after injury

​​How do you know if your pelvic floor is tight?

Roughly a third of women and 16% of men will experience some kind of pelvic floor disorder in their lifetime, statistics have shown.

A tight pelvic floor is what happens when the muscles are in a constant state of contraction, according to the Cleveland Clinic. This leads to issues including urinary or fecal incontinence, painful sex or pelvic organ prolapse, which is when "you can actually feel the uterus come through the vagina," Dr. Bahlani says.

If you're struggling with those issues, a doctor may test your pelvic floor strength with a biofeedback machine, Dr. Bahlani says. "They'll say, 'contract your pelvic floor muscles, so act like you're pushing stool out or act like you're peeing,'" she says. "And they can measure how strong the pelvic floor is."

How to relax pelvic floor muscles

You've likely heard of Kegels: the exercise where you contract muscles as if you're trying to avoid passing gas, pretending to tighten the vagina around a tampon or stopping your urine stream, according to Harvard Health.

It's the best-known way to strengthen the pelvic floor, but it may not actually be the best one for you.

Many women experience pain with sex. Is pelvic floor therapy the answer not enough people are talking about?

"Kegels only work for a subset of patients whose weak pelvic floor is due to laxity of the muscles, as opposed to tightness of the muscles," Dr. Bahlani says. She only advises about 20% of her patients to use Kegels alone; others are better suited with physical therapy, yoga poses, bird dog and core strengthening exercises.

In other words, kegels could be helpful if your pelvic floor is weak, but tight pelvic floors are better treated through tactics such as yoga, meditation and other relaxing techniques.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to relax your pelvic floor muscles

Latest Stories

  • Quebec snowbirds fleeing Sunshine State in droves due to high costs, weak loonie

    Many Quebec snowbirds living in Florida are listing their properties for sale, citing the high cost of living and an unfavourable exchange rate due to the declining value of the Canadian dollar. Jasmin Gosselin has been escaping Quebec's freezing temperatures for over 20 years, seeking refuge in his Boynton Beach condo, nestled in the Sunshine State. But his comfort doesn't come at the expense of his convictions. Gosselin has recently decided to sell his condo, citing U.S. President Donald Trump

  • What Jennifer Aniston Says About Obama Affair Rumors

    A wild story that Barack Obama is romantically involved with actress Jennifer Aniston has resurfaced amid growing rumors that the former president and his wife Michelle were headed for divorce. The Obama split rumors intensified after Michelle let her husband fly solo at two major presidential events: Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and Donald Trump’s inauguration. On Jimmy Kimmel in October, actress Aniston rejected the gossip after the late-night host handed her an In Touch magazine with a cover that

  • Pete Hegseth Gives US Troops New Marching Orders Hours After Confirmation

    Pete Hegseth ordered America’s troops to “put America first” and “never back down” in a “message to the force” hours after his razor-thin confirmation as Defense Secretary. In a press release published by the Pentagon on Saturday after his swearing-in ceremony, Hegseth wrote, “The President gave us a clear mission: achieve Peace through Strength. We will do this in three ways—by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence.” “We are American warriors,” he c

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Trump’s calls with British leaders reportedly left staff crying from laughter

    Trump has not yet spoken with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer since taking office on Monday

  • Trump Fires Government Watchdogs in ‘Illegal’ Midnight Massacre

    President Donald Trump fired at least 15 government watchdogs in a Friday night bloodbath, marking his latest act in brazen defiance of the country’s norms and laws, according to multiple reports. The move appears to violate federal law, which requires at least 30 days’ notice to Congress before terminating an inspector general, as the watchdogs are officially known. However, Politico’s top legal reporter, Kyle Cheney, suggested on X that the White House is likely to argue that the violated prov

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • "Heartbroken" Kate Middleton Might Break Royal Tradition Over Prince George's Future

    Kate Middleton is poised to break royal tradition when it comes to Prince George's future, is "heartbroken" at prospect of him attending Eton.

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Trump's billionaire buddies could be the answer to Canada's trade tariff woes, expert says

    While signing executive orders, U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico could see a 25 per cent trade tariff as early as Feb. 1. As the date fast approaches, one expert believes Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos could be the solution to the problem.

  • Former Bruins Star Traded In Massive Blockbuster

    This former Bruins star is on the move.

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • In Leaked Email, Elon Musk Admits Defeat on Twitter

    Banks, who loaned multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk a stunning $13 billion for his ill-advised $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late 2022, are getting ready to offload billions of debt they accrued as a result, the Wall Street Journal reports. Banks are hoping to minimize the hurt as they sell off the debt, a massive scar haunting the mercurial CEO's disastrous social media platform shopping spree. And after a chaotic couple of years, and Musk seemingly doing his best to wipe out what w

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • British Officials Reduced To Tears Of Laughter During Trump Calls: Report

    During his first term, Trump provided unwitting hilarity for eavesdroppers across the Atlantic, U.K. officials told Politico EU.

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • Did You Buy a Trump Commemorative Coin? Here’s How Much It Could Be Worth in 10 Years

    If you own a presidential coin commemorating President Donald Trump, the first thing you need to know is that it's not a true "coin" in the strict technical sense, as it doesn't represent actual...

  • Miley Cyrus, Siblings and Mom Tish 'Don't Want' a 'Family Feud' with Billy Ray After 'Drama' of 2024: Source (Exclusive)

    The Cyrus family has made headlines in recent days thanks to an open letter written by Billy Ray's son Trace

  • Man's Father Sets the Internet Ablaze with Clever Winter Weather Trick: ‘A Snow Day Hates to See My Dad Coming’

    A man shared on TikTok how his dad prevents snow from settling on the path outside of their home

  • Nearly half a century after Honolulu teen’s killing, modern DNA testing leads to arrest of a former schoolmate

    Susie Chun Oakland arrived to a crime scene at McKinley High School in Honolulu that March morning nearly a half century ago.