Who is Reneé Rapp's girlfriend? A 101 on Towa Bird

Our obsession with Reneé Rapp knows no bounds. We loved her music before Mean Girls, were obsessed with her Regina George interpretation and can't get enough of her candid approach to social media. So, of course, when she hard launched her relationship at the Academy Awards after-party, we had to know who she was dating. So here's everything you need to know about Towa Bird.

When did Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird go official?

The first proper appearance of Reneé and Towa as a couple came at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party, which was attended by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Margot Robbie. They walked the red carpet together, posing for pictures and looking generally glorious:

Towa is a musician, often sharing videos on the electric guitar on TikTok

While studying for a degree at Goldsmith University, Towa played guitar for alt-punk singer-songwriter Cassyette. During that time, she was sharing videos of her performances to TikTok, where she now has 1.1 million followers and over 22.5 million likes, which is how Olivia Rodrigo found her. The singer invited Tora to take part in her documentary, Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), where she accompanied her on 'Brutal'.

From there, she dropped out of university and moved to LA, to sign to record label Interscope, telling NME, "I went from making songs in my room in London to landing in LA and being on this massive production."

She's 24-years-old, and was born in Hong Kong

Towa's birthday is 30th March 1999, and she was British and Filipino parents. She lived in both London and Thailand growing up, but was born in Hong Kong.

Talking about her upbringing, she told UCLA Radio, "I’m Filipino so like, what has always been really important to my family and growing up is like, a sense of community — whether that be through like, friends or family."

The pair likely met around the time Towa toured with Reneé

Last September 2023, Reneé took her Snow Hard Feelings Tour around the US, with Alexander 23 and Towa as support acts. Speaking about the tour, Towa told Crucial Rhythm she was super excited about performing in New York, adding, "I think it's going to be exceptional and they've just added another show on Halloween, which I mean, I'm just so excited to look out into the crowd and just see everyone in costumes.

"And I'm still trying to figure out what my costume is going to be... I'm going to keep that to myself. I don't want to spoil anything, but yeah, I think I'm really excited for New York."







