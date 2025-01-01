Rescue Pets Meet the Stunning Rose Parade Sculptures They Inspired — See the Sweet Float!

Real-life shelter pets served as the muses for the floral sculptures on the float created by Hill's Pet Nutrition and Pasadena Humane

There will be some furry faces among the petals of the 2025 Rose Parade.

Hill's Pet Nutrition collaborated with its longtime shelter partner, Pasadena Humane, to create a float called "Welcome Home" for the 2025 Rose Parade presented by Honda, which is part of the Tournament of Roses on Jan. 1.

According to Hill's, the float depicts shelter pets on their "best day ever"—the day they were adopted. For the pet brand, the float's ride in the Rose Parade also marks the launch of Hill's first "Welcome Home" adoption drive. During the January drive, Hill's will partner with participating Hill's Food, Shelter & Love shelters and contribute up to $130,000 to offset adoption costs.

"Adoption is life-changing for shelter pets, which is why we are excited to launch our 'Welcome Home' initiative," said Dr. Karen Shenoy, US Chief Veterinary Officer at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "This campaign is designed to support shelters and break down barriers to adoption. There's no better opportunity to celebrate the start of the adoption drive than at the 2025 Rose Parade alongside our shelter partner, Pasadena Humane, as we bring attention to the urgent need for pet adoption."

Wren Louis Photography One of the shelter dogs who inspired the 2025 Rose Parade's "Welcome Home" float

The "Welcome Home" float, designed in tandem with Hill's new initiative, features adoption success stories. The sculpted pets on the float, carefully crafted with thousands of flowers over many hours, are inspired by real-life rescue animals.

The dogs who served as muses for the float's talented creators got to visit their floral doppelgangers before the float's maiden voyage on Jan. 1. The canines, now all adopted, posed beside their float sculptures and showed off the creations to the people who helped them find homes.

Wren Louis Photography Shelter dog with 2025 Rose Parade float created by Hill's Pet Nutrition and Pasademanena Hu

Animal lovers can meet excellent pets, like the ones featured on the "Welcome Home" float, by finding a friend through Hill's "Welcome Home" adoption drive. From Jan 1-12, Hill's will cover adoption fees up to $100 per dog or cat at 13 partner shelters. To give newly adopted pets more of a headstart, Hill's will also provide a bag of food and coupons for future supplies to the pets adopted through its drive.

Participating shelter partners include Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Austin, the Animal Rescue League of Boston, the Humane Society of Charlotte, the SPCA of Texas, and the Houston SPCA, along with the Great Plains SPCA, the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, and Wayside Waifs in Kansas City.

Wren Louis Photography The "Welcome Home" 2025 Rose Parade float

The other shelters participating in Hill's "Welcome Home" initiative are The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Pasadena Humane, ACCT Philly, the SPCA of Wake County in Raleigh, and the SPCA Tampa Bay.

To see the "Welcome Home" float created by Hill's and Pasadena Humane, tune into the 2025 Rose Parade on NBC with host Hoda Kotb and Al Roker starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. The parade will also be available to stream on Peacock.

