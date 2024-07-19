A new restaurant for Asian cuisine opens along a busy Columbia street. Check out where

Alley Street Eats, which offers a host of Asian flavors, has opened at 4478 Rosewood Drive. That location was home to other restaurants in the past, including Eric’s San Jose and Moe’s Grapevine.

Bright red “Now Open” signs fluttered in the breeze when a reporter rode by Alley Street Eats on Thursday afternoon. The restaurant is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to a Google listing.

“Alley Street Eats focuses on the umami flavors of the Asian scene food,” the restaurant says on its website. “We promote flavors that are common in the Asian night markets from China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Vietnam. Come hang out at our ‘chill’ atmosphere to just kick back and relax while you enjoy the street food deliciousness!”

The Alley Street Eats menu lists a number of favorites from across Asia, including Taiwanese popcorn chicken, teriyaki chicken skewers, pan-seared gyoza, Sichuan wontons, miso udon noodle soup and more.

The new Asian restaurant is in a high-traffic area in the capital city. About 19,000 cars per day travel down Rosewood near Alley, and about 29,000 cars per day travel down nearby Garners Ferry Road, according to state Department of Transportation statistics.