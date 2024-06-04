A new restaurant with Asian flavors is coming to the Village at Sandhill. Check out where

A new restaurant is being prepped in a popular shopping area in northeast Columbia.

Yu Noodles is planning a location at 461-3 Town Center Place in the Village at Sandhill development. An opening date for the restaurant has not been publicly announced, but construction was ongoing when a reporter briefly went by on Tuesday morning. There is a large Yu Noodles banner hanging outside the storefront that announces the location is “coming soon.”

The Yu Noodles will be beside a GameStop video game store and a couple doors down from a Poke Bros. restaurant. A Moe’s and a Five Guys are directly across the street, and a 16-screen Regal movie theater is just to the north.

There are a number of Yu Noodles restaurant locations in Maryland and Virginia in the Washington, D.C. area, according to its website. The restaurants specialize in Chinese cuisine and, as you would expect, various noodle dishes.

“At Yu Noodles, we serve delicious and authentic Chongqing noodles, traditionally a hot, spicy, and flavorful noodle dish that has developed over time to be a delicacy and staple of Chinese cuisine,” the Yu Noodles website says.

The Village at Sandhill continues to be a shopping hub in the northeast Columbia, with large retailers such as Belk, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and Rooms To Go mixing with locally owned businesses and smaller chains, such as the KPot Korean BBQ restaurant that opened there earlier this year. And it’s in a high-traffic area: 30,000 cars per day pass down nearby Clemson Road, per state statistics.