Restaurant Workers, Share The Strangest Customer Order You’ve Ever Taken

As a restaurant worker, each shift brings the potential for surprises, particularly when it comes to customer orders.

Restaurant staff members frequently encounter odd requests from customers, which can lead them to wonder about the reasoning behind people's dining choices.

We want to hear about the weird, crazy, questionable requests you've received that made you think this isn't normal.

Maybe somebody ordered a cheeseburger but asked for no cheese – so a HAMBURGER?!

Perhaps someone requested a side of thousand island dressing, but they ordered pancakes...

Maybe someone kept asking for refills of milk while they were eating spaghetti marinara...

We want to hear your stories. Share your experiences in the comments below, and your responses could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. Or, if you prefer anonymity, you can submit your story through this Google Form.

