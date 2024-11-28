Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving 2024? Details on Dunkin', Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, more

Thanksgiving is here, which means people all over the country are making plans to either travel to or host family and friends for the holiday.

The good news for those traveling or not in the mood to cook this Thanksgiving is consumers will have plenty of options to choose from. Some chains, such as McDonald's and Subway, have hours that vary by location while others, such as Cracker Barrel and Hooters, will be open on the holiday.

If you're looking for a quick cup of coffee for a midday boost, Starbucks and Dunkin' should also be open on Thanksgiving, although hours also vary by location.

Here's what you need to know about restaurants and fast food chains on Thanksgiving, including whether they'll be open and their hours.

When is Thanksgiving 2024?

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 28 this year.

Is McDonald's open on Thanksgiving?

Hours vary by location, but most McDonald's locations will be open on Thanksgiving. You can check hours for your local restaurant here.

Is Starbucks open on Thanksgiving?

Starbucks store hours vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Starbucks app or here.

Is Dunkin' open on Thanksgiving?

Dunkin' hours vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Dunkin' store locator or the Dunkin' Rewards app.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Thanksgiving?

All Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving, according to the company's website.

Is Wendy's open on Thanksgiving?

Wendy's locations will be "open and ready to serve fans throughout the holiday season," the company told USA TODAY, however hours vary by location. Check with your local restaurant for specific holiday hours.

Is KFC open on Thanksgiving?

Most KFC restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, however hours vary by location so it is best to check with your local restaurant for specific hours. You can check your local KFC's hours here.

Is Cracker Barrel open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Cracker Barrel locations will be open normal hours on Thanksgiving, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.

Is Taco Bell open on Thanksgiving?

Hours vary by location, but you can check your local Taco Bell's hours here.

Is Burger King open on Thanksgiving?

According to the company, holiday hours vary by location, so it is best to check with your local restaurant for its specific hours. You can find the closest restaurant to you using Burger King's store locator.

Is Subway open on Thanksgiving?

Subway restaurants are independently owned and operated, so hours vary by location. Customers should check with their local restaurant regarding specific holiday hours.

Are Hardee's or Carl's Jr. open on Thanksgiving?

No, both restaurants will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.

Is IHOP open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, IHOP locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Hours vary by location, so check with your local store regarding their specific hours before visiting.

Is Denny's open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Denny's restaurants will be open on Nov. 28, the company told USA TODAY. You can find the Denny's closest to you using the company's restaurant locator.

Is Olive Garden open on Thanksgiving?

Olive Garden restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.

Is Outback Steakhouse open on Thanksgiving?

No, Outback Steakhouse restaurants will be closed on Nov. 28, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.

Is Carrabba's Italian Grill open on Thanksgiving?

No, Carrabba's locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Bonefish Grill open on Thanksgiving?

Bonefish Grill restaurants will be closed on Nov. 28 this year, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Texas Roadhouse open on Thanksgiving?

No, Texas Roadhouse restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Applebee's open on Thanksgiving?

Select Applebee's locations nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving, although hours may be reduced, the company told USA TODAY. Hours vary by location, so customers should contact their local restaurant for specific holiday hours before visiting.

Is Hooters open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Hooters locations will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, the company told USA TODAY.

Locations in Michigan will open at 11 a.m. for the Detroit Lions game and will close at 10 p.m., while locations in Dallas will open at 3 p.m. for the Cowboys game and close at midnight.

Is Red Lobster open on Thanksgiving?

No, Red Lobster restaurants in the U.S. will be closed on Thanksgiving, the company told USA TODAY. However, locations in Canada will remain open.

Is Fogo de Chão open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Fogo de Chão restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Whataburger open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Whataburger locations will be open on Nov. 28, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Domino's Pizza open on Thanksgiving?

Domino's store hours vary by location, however the company told USA TODAY it is not requiring stores to be open on Thanksgiving. Customers should check with their specific locations regarding holiday hours.

Is Chili's open on Thanksgiving?

No, Chili's restaurants will be closed on Nov. 28, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.

Is First Watch open on Thanksgiving?

No, First Watch restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.

