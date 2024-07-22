Restore your hearing with Audien Hearing’s powerful yet small hearing aid

Edited By Chase Clements, COMMERCE CONTENT OPERATIONS MANAGER

It’s not easy to admit it when you’re missing words in a conversation or think about getting hearings aids when you crank up the TV or phone volume to its highest.

And you may wonder if getting hearing aids is worth it given the doctor appointments, the tests and the cost.

The answer is yes with Audien, the world’s #1 selling over the counter hearing brand.

Audien’s mission is to make hearing affordable and accessible for everyone. Audien offers top-notch hearing aids at the lowest prices on the market, as well as a 45-day money back guarantee, free shipping and lifetime support.

Audien offers OTC hearing aids registered with the Food and Drug Administration. Their models support people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

The Audien Atom Pro 2 is the clear choice for better hearing: Crystal clear sound with a 24-hour battery life — all invisible to the eye.

You don’t want to put off getting Audien hearing aids. Recent research has highlighted the significant impact that hearing loss can have on cognitive function.

The good news is that hearing aids can play a pivotal role in preserving brain health.

Hearing loss has been linked to cognitive decline, affecting memory, attention, and processing speed. The brain’s network relies on constant stimulation to stay active and engaged.

Recent studies by Johns Hopkins University and others have found a significant connection between hearing loss and the risk of dementia & Alzheimer’s. It’s believed that the brain’s struggle to process auditory information due to hearing loss can lead to cognitive overload. This may contribute to cognitive deficits over time.

Maintaining an active social life is vital for brain health. Individuals with untreated hearing loss often experience social isolation due to difficulties in communication. This isolation can lead to feelings of loneliness and depression, which are known to have negative effects on cognitive function.

When you experience hearing loss, your brain must work harder to process sounds and decipher speech. This extra effort can lead to mental fatigue and cognitive strain.

Neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to adapt and reorganize itself, is essential for maintaining cognitive function. Untreated hearing loss can lead to a decline in the brain’s ability to rewire itself in response to new information and experiences.

But why Audien Hearing and not another brand?

Sound Quality: Audien’s A2 chip cancels background noise and offers four listening modes — conversation, noisy environment, road Vvehicle, and outdoor. Switching from one mode to another is easy and fast, just hold down the button.

Affordability: By eliminating sales reps and limiting markups, Audien can trim the cost of conventional hearing aids from $5,000 to only hundreds. Audien’s Atom 2Series includes the Atom 2 ($189) and the Atom Pro 2 ($289) which provide comparable service at a fraction of the cost.

Size: Technology allows compact size and contoured design are now the industry standard. For added comfort, Audien hearing aids come with three different ear-tip sizes.

Rechargeability: Audien offers both wired and wireless charging options.

