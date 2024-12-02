'Retirementmoons' Are Trending. Here's How To Have The Best Experience.

Why not mark retirement with an extraordinary vacation? Manuela via Getty Images

Traveling as a way to celebrate big moments in your life isn’t a new concept, but one specific vacation trend in this area seems to be on the rise: “Retirementmoons” — a portmanteau of “retirement” and “honeymoon” — are becoming more popular as people look for special ways to commemorate the milestone.

According to a recent survey commissioned by IHG Hotels & Resorts, 40% of retirees have taken, or plan to take, a trip to celebrate retirement. Further, almost 60% plan to travel more during retirement.

Industry experts are taking note. Duncan Greenfield-Turk, CEO of the travel planning agency Global Travel Moments, told HuffPost he recently worked with a woman in her mid-60s who took a “retirementmoon” to Australia and New Zealand with her husband after retiring as a banking executive. “They called this trip the ‘perfect start’ to their retirement together,” Greenfield-Turk explained.

Another one of Greenfield-Turk’s clients, a New York-based financial manager, went on a three-month Europe trip after retiring in his late 60s. Given his lifelong interest in European art and culture, he was thrilled to visit art museums, take culinary classes and engage in other activities there. “This trip was not only a celebration of retirement, but a way to connect with passions he didn’t have time to explore during his career,” Greenfield-Turk said.

Jane Vetter celebrated her retirement with a family trip to Turks and Caicos, and she’s continued to travel since. “Retirement reminds me that life is precious, and I want to travel while my husband and I are healthy and free to do so,” she told HuffPost.

These folks are a few of many: “Retirementmoons have quickly become one of our most popular requests,” said Richard Krieger, director of Sky Vacations.

Ahead, experts break down the rising popularity of retirementmoons and reveal their top tips:

Why ‘Retirementmoons’ Are Taking Off Right Now

Throughout our lives, people have enjoyed bachelorette trips to sunny islands, honeymoon cruises, graduation week beach vacations, family reunion trips, relaxing babymoons and so much more. Why not extend that joy to something as big as retirement?

“When it comes specifically to retirementmoons, trips are ideal when it’s the first opportunity you’ve had to travel untethered,” said Jeremy Murchland, the president of Seven Corners, Inc., a travel insurance company. “You don’t have to rush back to work or check email from the road. Perhaps for the first time in your life, you have the freedom to take the kind of adventure you’ve only ever dreamed of.”

While retirementmoons sound fun and cutesy, this trend is also a sign of something larger: what individuals want to pursue and feel in their older adult years.

“These trips aren’t just about ticking off destinations; they’re about embracing freedom, reconnecting with passions and making memories that mark the transition into retirement,” Greenfield-Turk said.

Along those lines, retirementmoons can be the mark of a new start, rather than just a farewell to the working world.

“Retirementmoons are about embracing a vibrant new chapter — a time to invest in yourself, nurture relationships and discover the world with newfound enthusiasm,” said Jessica Trammell, vice president of marketing for EF Go Ahead Tours. “Whether traveling as a couple or joining our solo traveler tours, our retirement-age travelers are seizing this opportunity to explore, grow and connect in ways they’ve always imagined.”

Connor Smith, the vice president of masterbrand strategy at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the trips are a great way to kick off a new season of life. “Many retirees view this new phase as an opportunity for ‘retirement reinvention,’ stepping into a fresh chapter filled with possibilities, exploration and self-discovery.”

As mentioned earlier, these vacations aren’t a mere fever dream, either, for many fortunate folks. They’re beginning to realize how valuable — and doable — retirementmoons are. “More and more baby boomers are showing younger generations that life after retirement can be active and exciting,” Murchland said. “This isn’t the end of your life; it’s the start of your next adventure.”

Krieger said the popularity of this trend could be tied to retirees being “younger” in spirit and in physicality. They retire, and they want more.

The Very Real Benefits Of Retirementmoons

Traveling is a great way to broaden your horizons — and reap health benefits. Travel slows down the aging process by boosting physical health markers, reducing stress, keeping the brain sharp and encouraging social connection.

It can also help retirees navigate the work-to-retirement transition, Murchland said. Greenfield-Turk noted that retirementmoons can promote rejuvenation and reconnection with personal interests (without work stress looming in the background). Trammell spoke to the fact that travelers learn — not just about other cultures, but also about themselves.

But the main thing retirementmooners have loved about this type of trip, in Krieger’s experience, is having more time. “No rushing, no deadlines, no pressure to answer an email or take a call,” she said. “The ability to disconnect, be present and have an authentic experience is at the heart of each journey.”

Planning a retirementmoon takes some thought, but it's possible to take an indulgent trip. Flashpop via Getty Images

How To Plan An Epic Retirementmoon

A retirementmoon can be a pretty big trip. Experts share how to prepare and have the smoothest, most enjoyable vacation possible.

Know your budget.

Worrying about money or needing to adjust to a new budget is normal in retirement, and Murchland said it’s smart to stay within those numbers. He encouraged knowing how much you can spend on each piece (lodging, transportation, food, activities and travel insurance) and what you are and aren’t willing to compromise on.

“Remember to look for retirement or age-based discounts,” he added. “Many companies offer special deals for mature travelers.”

Set goals.

Try to not let your budget limit you more than necessary, though. Doing something you’ve always wanted to do is also important, and retirementmoons are a great occasion for it.

To discern what clients want, Krieger said they ask clients three key questions:

Do you have a dream destination?

What are your interests, such as art, wine, hiking, shopping, history, etc.?

Would you like to achieve any special goals, such as cooking, art classes, diving, language immersion and so on?

To further brainstorm goals and destinations, Murchland suggested considering what you want from retirement long-term. He shared a few examples of what this might look like:

Wanting to unwind and catch your breath → Choosing a relaxing destination, like a beach

Wanting to be semi-retired → Considering what your next steps are, such as skills you’d like to learn or side hustles that interest you

Wanting to retire abroad → Testing different destinations to see which one you like best

Pace yourself.

While all of this may sound like a lot, remember: You don’t have to go hard! Greenfield-Turk said he advises planned rest days and limiting the number of consecutive travel days.

Seek varied experiences.

Travel goals differ depending on the person. For example, while some may focus on trying new foods, others may prefer researching adventure spots.

A mix of both is generally a good idea. “Many retirees enjoy itineraries that offer cultural immersion, relaxation and adventure,” Greenfield-Turk said.

For engaging in local life, he encouraged cooking classes, language lessons and guided heritage walks.

Think about the weather at your destination.

Your destination’s weather may look different from your current location’s weather. Is that what you want? Would traveling later be a smart idea, or are you more of a “carpe diem” person?

If you’re going to Europe, Trammell suggested April-May or October-November for moderate weather, cities that aren’t too crowded or too empty, and better deals.

The Best Destinations For Retirementmoons

The best place to travel for your retirementmoon is the one that fits your desires best. That said, you may not know a lot about travel spots, or you may want suggestions — in which case, these experts have you covered. Here’s what they suggest, depending on what you’re looking for:

A mix of cultural, culinary, and historical experiences : European countries

A mix of culture and relaxation : Southeast Asia

Relaxation, stunning beaches and cultural activities : Cannes, France

A tranquil retreat for relaxation : Nagano, Japan

Sandy white beaches and crystal clear waters : Maamunagau Island, Maldives

A U.S. city with uncrowded beaches and charming local shops : Vero Beach, Florida

Once-in-a-lifetime destination s: Africa; Australia; Asia

A wildlife safari: Kenya

Other popular spots and programs: the Peloponnese in Greece; cooking and truffle hunting in Umbria; exploring wellness traditions in India; romantic weekends in Paris; the Tudor Trail in England; sailing yachts in the Mediterranean; Canada; Switzerland; Japan

Most importantly, remember that this trip is yours.

“Everyone’s going to have an opinion on how you should spend your retirement,” Murchland said. “You get to choose, though. You’ve worked hard to get to this point. You deserve the trip you’ve always dreamed of.”

