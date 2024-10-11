Revamp your closet with these cozy fall styles from Jos. A. Bank

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We’ve finally reached fall and are phasing out of the heat of the summer. As the temperatures gradually drop, you can start browsing new styles to add to your closet this fall. Jos. A. Bank should be your go-to for your blend of casual and sophisticated fall fashion.

As one of the best places to buy suits, Jos. A. Bank specializes in elevated looks for men, while also offering casual sweaters, jeans, shoes, and more. Jos. A. Bank has plenty of stylish fall pieces for any occasion. Keep reading to find the top 10 fall styles you can shop at Jos. A. Bank this year.

1. Cable Knit Crew Neck Sweater

A warm, cozy knit like this Cable Knit Crew Neck Sweater is a must for your fall wardrobe. This crew neck style is made from Pima cotton, giving it a luxurious, ultra-soft feel that makes it a great layering piece on chilly autumn days. It’s also lightweight and breathable, making it a great piece for layering.

The cable knit pattern adds a fun texture, and we especially love the forest green color for a seasonal pick. The sweater is available in sizes small to 4X Tall.

2. Comfort Stretch Tailored Fit Denim

A durable pair of jeans like the Comfort Stretch Tailored Fit Denim should be in every man’s closet. These cotton-blend jeans are made with comfort in mind and offer enough stretch to move with ease throughout the day. They have a tailored fit and feature a straight-leg cut. The jeans have a stylish faded look and come in six wash options. You can snag a pair in sizes 30x32 to 44x32.

3. Comfort Stretch Tailored Fit Twill Sportshirt

The Comfort Stretch Tailored Fit Twill Sportshirt is made of an incredibly soft cotton-blend fabric with a twill pattern, making it a button-down you'll continually reach for. It has enough stretch for you to move freely and features barrel cuffs, a smooth placket, and a handy front left pocket. It’s available in six tones that are perfect for fall like dark green and dark orange. The shirt is available in small through 4X Tall.

4. Tailored Fit Pique Knit Jacket

Need a new blazer to spruce up your fall wardrobe? The Tailored Fit Pique Knit Jacket, is a high-quality choice made from a textured pique weave that makes it breathable and easy to clean. The jacket has a tailored fit and features a notch lapel, two buttons, and patch pockets. You can find it in three colors in sizes small to 4X Tall.

5. Moretti Wylie Chelsea Boots

Complete your fall look with the Moretti Wylie Chelsea Boots. They’re extremely stylish and feature a super-sleek silhouette, making them versatile for any outfit. The boots are made from premium hand-finished, antiqued leather that makes them extra durable. They’re equipped with a sturdy sole that gives traction on slippery surfaces. You can find them in both black and tan in sizes 8.5 to 13.

6. Tailored Fit Solid Suit

If you’re heading to a wedding, business conference, or another formal occasion, grab the Jos. A. Bank. Tailored Fit Solid Suit. It allows you to choose the jacket and pants sizes separately to ensure the ultimate fit for a look tailored to your body.

The jacket features a two-button closure, notch lapel, and side vents while the pants have a flat front and hemmed bottoms. The jacket is available in sizes 38 to 54 and the pants are available in sizes 34X30 to 46X30.

7. Tailored Fit Waffle Texture Cardigan

The Tailored Fit Waffle Texture Cardigan will elevate any look thanks to its Prima cotton blend material which lends a softness that’s hard to find in your average cardigan. This cardigan has a breathable fabric that’s ideal for layering and transitioning between daytime to nighttime wear. It’s available in small to 4X Tall.

8. Sly & Co Traditional Fit Lambskin Leather Jacket

A cool black leather jacket is always worth the splurge. The Sly & Co Traditional Fit Lambskin Leather Jacket is timeless and will remain in style for years to come. It’s made entirely of durable lambskin leather and has a spread collar, a full-zip front, and an interior chest pocket to store smaller valuables. It’s available in small and medium sizes.

9. Johnston & Murphy Tailored Fit Bib Front Car Coat

The Johnston & Murphy Tailored Fit Bib Front Car Coat is ideal for anyone who needs a warm, cozy, and stylish fall coat. It’s made with a plush, medium-weight wool blend, has a button-front closure, and a removable faux suede zippered bib. The coat’s interior also has a quilted lining for added snugness. You can find the coat in three colorways in sizes medium to XXL.

10. Johnston & Murphy Amherst U-Throat Knit Sneaker

The Johnston & Murphy Amherst U-Throat Knit Sneaker is the ultimate shoe for running errands or spending a casual day out. They’re super versatile and are also great for working out. They’re light and breathable and have a sport knit upper and full-grain leather trim. They’re also equipped with temperature regulation that activates in the heat and cold to keep your feet at the right temperature throughout the day. They are available in three colors in sizes 8.5 to 12.

