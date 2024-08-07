Revamp Your Space With These Wallpapers From Interior Designer-Loved Brands

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

ICYMI, wallpaper is officially back, and whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, there are plenty of ways to incorporate it into your space for an easy home refresh. After all, wallpaper is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to revamp a space, so if you’re wondering how to find the best places to buy wallpaper online, we’ve got you covered.

Sure, wallpaper may be a bold choice compared to a home refresh with something like a fresh coat of paint, but it’s one of the most statement-making, expressive design choices you can make, and shopping online for a solid option has never been easier. Besides, many brands now offer peel-and-stick and removable wallpaper options as well, so it doesn’t have to be the major commitment it once was.

Whether you want to add a splash of color to your walls, create a special theme for a specific room in your home (a bathroom is a fun choice for wallpaper beginners!), or transform a space with an eye-catching accent wall, there are countless high-quality, interior designer-approved options available in traditional rolls and beginner-friendly peel-and-stick wallpaper. Check out some of our favorite places to buy wallpaper online below.

Rifle Paper Co.

A brand that has garnered quite a cult following over the years, Rifle Paper Co. started out as a stationery store and has evolved into a home decor powerhouse. In fact, one of Rifle Paper Co.’s best products happens to be its wallpaper, which features the brand’s signature illustrations and designs. The brand offers both traditional and peel-and-stick wallpaper options, so whether you rent or own your home, Rifle Paper Co. has you covered.

Pros:

- Great selection of removable peel-and-stick wallpaper.

- Easy to install and remove peel-and-stick wallpaper, according to reviews.

Cons:

- On the more expensive side.

Anthropologie

It’s no surprise that the maker of our favorite viral mirror also has some gorgeous wallpaper options. Whether you want to source a landscape print from a brand like Mind the Gap, a classic Morris & Co. print, or a geometric display, the choices are endless. With over 600 options to choose from, you’ll find a signature style that’s perfect for your walls.

Pros:

- Stylish and premium wallpaper options available.

- A curated assortment of traditional wallpaper.

Cons:

- Most options require an expert to install.

- Not as much variety of other retailers.

Wallshoppe

If you haven’t perused Wallshoppe’s vast wallpaper selection, you’re in for a treat. One could spend hours clicking through options that range from fun and frivolous to artistic and astute. Searching for a youthful Barbie wallpaper? Perhaps you’d love a splash of peacock floral wallpaper from style icon Sarah Jessica Parker? This shop is truly an interior designer’s (or aspiring interior designer’s) playground.

Pros:

- Many designer and celebrity collaborations.

- It has been rated as one of the best peel-and-stick and removable wallpaper.

- A large range of options for any home decor aesthetic and style.

- Made in the USA with 30 percent recyclable material and non-toxic ink.

Cons:

- Traditional options may be challenging to install for beginners.

Wayfair

While you’re shopping for a coffee table or floor mirror, you might as well stop and peruse Wayfair’s wallpaper supply. You’ll find abstract options like this adorable dog doodle from Wrought Studio, a dapper crane print, or an insanely well-reviewed crocodile skin-textured wallpaper. There are options aplenty in both DIY-friendly peel-and-stick and traditional wallpaper.

Pros:

- Large selection of options.

- Luxe textural assortments for a subtle look.

- Fast shipping.

- Responsive customer service.

Cons:

- Some options are on the pricier side.

WallPops

With gorgeous releases from names like Rachel Antonoff and RuPaul, as well as brands like LoveShackFancy, it’s the collaborations that keep us coming back to this online wallpaper shop. Even if you’re just on the hunt for something as simple as a wall decal, you’ll find exactly what your wall is missing here.

Pros:

- Many pop culture and themed options.

- Great selection of wall decals for those who aren’t ready for full wallpaper.

- Affordable price points.

- Offers room preview feature so you can see what it will look like in your home before buying.

Cons:

- Returns are subject to a 25 percent restocking fee.

- Expedited shipping is expensive (between $30-$50).

Katie Kime

This shop has become a favorite on TikTok thanks to its toile, geographic-themed wallpaper, with popular options like the Marfa Toile Traditional Wallpaper, California Toile Traditional Wallpaper, New York Toile Traditional Wallpaper, and more. If you’re not into location-specific choices, Katie Kime also carries an assortment of themes in both peel-and-stick styles and traditional wallpaper choices, like this Otomi wallpaper print.

Pros:

- A variety of themed and kitsch options.

- Affordable pricing.

- Peel and stick and traditional options available.

Cons:

- Less solid and plain options.

