Reveal your summer glow with Peace Out Skincare's coolest launch

We all want clear skin, but sometimes our skin has other plans. Whether you have acne-prone skin all year round, suffer from hormonal inflammation, or see more noticeable redness after working out, we've got something for you. Peace Out Skincare is celebrated for its best-selling Acne Healing Dots, which are amazing. Now, the brand has added something even cooler to its roster of skincare products with the new Redness and Clarifying Mist. The refreshing face mist is formulated specifically for oily, acne-prone skin but is suitable for all skin types to help chill out angry skin. Below, we break down why this mist could be your new favorite skincare product.

What is the Peace Out Skincare Redness and Clarifying Mist?

Peace Out Skincare Redness and Clarifying Mist

Shop the newest launch from Peace Out Skincare to soothe acne-prone skin this summer.

$28 at Peace Out Skincare

The newest launch from cult-favorite beauty brand Peace Out Skincare is a gentle face mist formulated with powerful key ingredients like zinc, arnica, kaolin clay, and more to help soothe inflamed skin. Designed for acne-prone skin, the Peace Out Skincare Redness and Clarifying Mist helps minimize excess oil production, balances the skin, and visibly reduces redness. Below, we break down the hero ingredients of the new product:

Hypochlorous Acid Blend : This blend works to improve dry skin by moisturizing and clarifying the pores.

Zinc and Arnica : These natural redness reducers help cool and protect stressed or irritated skin.

Bentonite, Kaolin, and Montmorillonite Clays: These acne-fighting ingredients help dry excess oil from the skin, extract impurities, and reduce visible redness.

How do I use the Peace Out Skincare Redness and Clarifying Mist?

The brand suggests shaking the product before misting over clean skin in the morning and night. Allow the product to fully dry before applying your favorite serum or moisturizer. Peace Out Skincare says you can reapply throughout the day for a quick refresh, after a sweaty workout to keep breakouts at bay, or if you’re spending a long period of time outdoors.

Where can I buy Peace Out Skincare?

Peace Out Skincare is sold at many big retailers, including Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Anthropologie, Kohl’s, Amazon, and the Peace Out Skincare website. The new Peace Out Skincare Redness and Clarifying Mist is available at most retailers where the brand is sold.

Shop Peace Out Skincare

Is Peace Out Skincare good?

Peace Out Skincare is best known for its acne healing dots because let's face it, pimples stink. The brand has a cult-following among skincare lovers, including social media influencers like Hyram Yarbro. Speaking from personal experience, the pimple patches are incredible. They stay put on your face and actually suck the gross stuff out of blemishes overnight. There are several other best-selling skincare products worth trying, as well. Below, we've highlighted a few top picks from Peace Out Skincare.

Peace Out Skincare Acne Healing Dots

These powerful acne treatment dots use hydrocolloid polymer technology to extract impurities and minimize breakouts.

$19 at Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare Pore Minimizing Strips

Get these oil-absorbing strips to refine and minimize the look of enlarged pores.

$19 at Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare Pore Perfecting Cleanser

This top-rated cleanser has salicylic acid, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to exfoliate and smooth the skin.

$25 at Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare Dark Spots Serum

Customers rave about this dark spot serum and say it helps reduce the look of unwanted hyperpigmentation.

$29 at Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare Bright Eyes Duo

This retinol eye stick and vitamin C glow stick is the ultimate duo for fine lines, dark circles, and skin texture around the eyes.

$42 at Peace Out Skincare

