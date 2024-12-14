Revelry dives into menswear to make your wedding day seamless

What started as a sorority dress shop designed for inclusivity towards all sizes of women turned into a massive success. The inclusive approach to styling dresses to look uniform transitioned seamlessly from sororities to weddings as Revelry went from a start-up to an eight-figure behemoth. Founder Michelle Deloach didn’t let that success be the end of the journey, as she realized there was a whole other half to the wedding outfitting. Now, Revelry suits are making getting fit for a suit a seamless process for men.

Deloach shared, “Outfitting a cohesive wedding party on both sides has never been more seamless. Our goal has always been to make the bride or couples’ job easier while outfitting the people they love to create their dream wedding look.”

Seamless home process

Revelry

Most of the time, getting a suit for a wedding party means you go with a simple blue or gray (black if you are trying to stay as formal as possible. The problem is there are always those guys that are hard to fit and even harder to get into the store to get fit. Revelry makes the fitting part easy with an at-home process that includes a first-of-its-kind tape that helps you find the length of the pants and the sleeves without the inconvenience of going into a suit store. To make it better, sixteen swatches are available. While it offers the basics in black and multiple grays, it also provides three blues (light blue, blue, and navy), four greens (olive, emerald, rosemary, and sage), two browns (tan and espresso), and three deep red hues (cabernet, terracotta rust, and desert rose) for your perfect wedding needs.

Revelry suits

