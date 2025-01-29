Revlon's silky, universally flattering Rum Raisin lip balm is down to just $9

One surefire way to give your lips new life is with a smooch of tinted balm. The Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm has been the talk of TikTok, with most fans blowing kisses to its universally flattering Rum Raisin shade. Right now, you can grab the ultra-hydrating hue on sale for just $9.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This balm is popular for a reason, so seeing it marked down to $9 from $12 is exciting. Most shades run around the same price, give or take a dollar. If you spot one you like, don't hesitate. We've already seen one of the 10 shades disappear, and it hadn't been on the virtual shelves long enough to collect a speck of dust.

Why do I need this? 🤔

In December, Revlon reintroduced Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm in five returning shades and added five newbies, each in a fresh white case. Better yet, the brand says the balm is now 40% more hydrating. Hyaluronic acid, aloe and a bit of rose quartz are responsible for the boost.

These hues were thoughtfully chosen to flatter a wide variety of skin tones. The hottest shade of the bunch is Rum Raisin. The nourishing tinted balm is a subtle, shiny take on its vampy cult-classic sister lipstick. The viral star is having a serious moment on TikTok too.

One fan noted: "Everyone I see use this color looks absolutely beautiful wearing it." After testing it, they added: "Wow. It is very pigmented and absolutely beautiful. I definitely see that shine, that glassy finish. ... I need to go back and get more colors. ... It's super hydrating on the lips."

Color us happy: Revlon's popular Rum Raisin balm is back, and it's richer, shinier and on sale! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The reviews are still rolling in, but this lip balm has definitely caught on, with 4,000 sold in the past month alone. Some shoppers even say it reminds them of Clinique's iconic Black Honey.

Pros 👍

One five-star fan wrote, "I ordered the Rum Raisin variation. It's very hydrating. The color is deep, yet it's light on the lips. It sort of hugs your lips ... doesn't feel as though it's going to come off quickly. It has a classy, elegant shine. I'm a huge fan."

Another fan added: "This is a beautiful lipstick balm hybrid. Nice color payoff, super shiny, no smell or taste. Very comfortable on my lips and does feel nourishing. Loving the Rum Raisin color, a red plum brown. Compares to Clinique Black Honey... but [Revlon's] Rum Raisin is better in my opinion because the color payoff is faster to achieve and more shiny and just feels so much more nourishing on my lips."

"Super hydrating and glossy," said a third. "I got the Rum Raisin. It looks shiny with good pigmentation on colored skin. Super recommended product for all skin tones. It's just beautiful, balmy and shiny on my brown skin."

Cons 👎

This fan called it the "best everyday lipstick" but saw room for improvement with staying power: "This lipstick just glides on my lips beautifully, does not accentuate dry patches or lines. The color will disappear after eating, so touch-ups are required during the day; it does not last super long."

Another agreed: "Nice update on an old standard product. Rum Raisin has been a favorite product for many years. This update makes it easier to apply and more moisturizing. I don't think it has the staying power of the original formula, but the glossy color is still very pretty and comfortable to wear."

Amazon Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm, Glossed Up Rose $10 The other shades, including this grown-up pink, also complement a wide range of skin tones. One megafan gushed about the "luxurious feel and beautiful color," and explained: "I'm a lipstick/lip balm/lip tint snob. I buy so many lip products that it's sort of an obsession. The feel of this lip balm absolutely rivals any high-end brand. It's silky, smooth, nonsticky, moisturizing and feels like a dream. The color is surprisingly good for a lip balm. This isn't a lipstick, it's a cross between a tinted lip balm and a lip oil." $10 at Amazon

