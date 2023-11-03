Revolve's 2023 beauty advent calendar is worth more than $650 — score it for $205
Treat yourself to 24 days of top-rated skincare and beauty products.
Get ready to sleigh this holiday season with the Revolve Beauty 2023 Advent Calendar.
Inside, you'll find a bunch of beauty and skincare goodies that'll make you glow brighter than your Christmas tree. With 24 days of fun lil' surprises, it'll feel like Christmas every day.
Let's F*cking Play Card Game
Notes to Mindfulness Journal
Classic Tic Tac Toe Set
Reservations Needlepoint Pillow
Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap
The Reloader Reusable Film Camera
BEIS The Mini Weekend Bag
Whether you want to treat yourself or gift a good pal, this advent calendar will surely lift anyone's spirits — 'tis the season to be jolly, am I right?
If you want to keep this one for yourself (understandably), we've also rounded up some other gift-worthy Revolve items that you can bless your loved ones with.
Keep reading for more deets on this epic advent calendar and other chic gift ideas.
$205 (Valued at $658): Revolve Beauty 2023 Advent Calendar
The details
This advent calendar is perfect for trying out different high-end products that you wouldn't typically purchase on a daily basis.
It contains 18 deluxe samples that'll last you a long time and six full-sized products that'll make it worthwhile.
Each day leading up to Christmas, you can pamper yourself with luxurious skincare must-haves that'll leave your skin feeling refreshed. And with iconic makeup essentials, you can stun at every holiday get-together along the way.
The calendar is valued at $658, but you'll only have to pay $205.
What people are saying
This Revolve advent calendar is filled with over $650 worth of beauty and skincare products — treat yourself this holiday season. (Photos via Revolve)
Revolve shoppers love this calendar — one customer even said they get it every year for their birthday in November. They said it's "a great opportunity to try out luxury products," adding that it usually sells out fast, so you should "get it NOW."
Another reviewer said, "This is my [favourite] Christmas present to myself," and continued, "I get to pamper myself with my [favourite] brands every day of the month."
One shopper said they're "actually obsessed." However, one reviewer said they were disappointed with the "poor presentation."
More Revolve gifts for 2023
Play this game with friends, with your S/O or on a first date to break the ice.
This journal will help you hone in on gratitude, positivity, self-awareness and productivity.
This tic tac toe set makes for a fun and entertaining coffee table piece.
This quirky pillow will surely add some personality to your living space.
This hat will go with everything and features a back buckle, so it'll adjust to any size.
This reusable camera will capture all your candid moments, giving them a retro vibe.
This handy travel bag features a convenient trolley sleeve and bottom zippered compartment for shoes.
