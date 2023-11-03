Revolve's 2023 beauty advent calendar is worth more than $650 — score it for $205

This Revolve advent calendar is filled with over $650 worth of beauty and skincare products — treat yourself this holiday season. (Photos via Revolve)

Get ready to sleigh this holiday season with the Revolve Beauty 2023 Advent Calendar.

Inside, you'll find a bunch of beauty and skincare goodies that'll make you glow brighter than your Christmas tree. With 24 days of fun lil' surprises, it'll feel like Christmas every day.

Whether you want to treat yourself or gift a good pal, this advent calendar will surely lift anyone's spirits — 'tis the season to be jolly, am I right?

If you want to keep this one for yourself (understandably), we've also rounded up some other gift-worthy Revolve items that you can bless your loved ones with.

Keep reading for more deets on this epic advent calendar and other chic gift ideas.

$205 (Valued at $658): Revolve Beauty 2023 Advent Calendar

The details

This advent calendar is perfect for trying out different high-end products that you wouldn't typically purchase on a daily basis.

It contains 18 deluxe samples that'll last you a long time and six full-sized products that'll make it worthwhile.

Each day leading up to Christmas, you can pamper yourself with luxurious skincare must-haves that'll leave your skin feeling refreshed. And with iconic makeup essentials, you can stun at every holiday get-together along the way.

The calendar is valued at $658, but you'll only have to pay $205.

What people are saying

Revolve shoppers love this calendar — one customer even said they get it every year for their birthday in November. They said it's "a great opportunity to try out luxury products," adding that it usually sells out fast, so you should "get it NOW."

Another reviewer said, "This is my [favourite] Christmas present to myself," and continued, "I get to pamper myself with my [favourite] brands every day of the month."

One shopper said they're "actually obsessed." However, one reviewer said they were disappointed with the "poor presentation."

More Revolve gifts for 2023

Revolve Reservations Needlepoint Pillow This quirky pillow will surely add some personality to your living space. $162 at Revolve

Revolve Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap This hat will go with everything and features a back buckle, so it'll adjust to any size. $72 at Revolve

Revolve BEIS The Mini Weekend Bag This handy travel bag features a convenient trolley sleeve and bottom zippered compartment for shoes. $142 at Revolve

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

