Rishi Sunak's millionaire wife Akshata Murty and their eye-watering £650 million fortune

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive during day four of the Conservative Party Conference on October 04, 2023 in Manchester, England (Anthony Devlin,Getty)

Rishi Sunak is in election mode having dissolved parliament and called a general election which will take place on 4 July.

As part of the ongoing campaigns from the major political parties, the Prime Minister and leader of the Conservatives will face Labour leader and current front-runner in the polls, Keir Starmer, in a head-to-head television debate on ITV on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of the Sunak vs. Starmer debate, hosted by broadcaster Julie Etchingham, viewers (and voters) might be interested to know about the Prime Minister's family who currently reside in No. 10 Downing Street.

It's no secret that Rishi and his wife have an eye-watering fortune between them – but here's more information about how they made their money and their family life.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sits with his wife Akshata Murty, during a Q&A event at the RAF Museum in Hendon (WPA Pool)

All there is to know about Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty

Akshata Murty is an heiress, businesswoman and former designer. Born in India, the 44-year-old was raised by her grandparents while her father, N. R. Narayana Murthy, and her mother Sudha Murty, launched their own tech company, Infosys.

The business hasgrown enormously over the past four decades to become a giant in the industry and is reported to be worth more than £70 billion. Akshata has shares in her father's company, which are estimated to be worth more than £400 million.

Before meeting and marrying Rishi Sunak, Akshata headed Stateside to study at the prestigious Claremont McKenna College, California to study economics and French.

Akshata Murty, wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 08, 2024 in London, England (Samir Hussein)

Once gaining her Bachelor's degree, she then obtained a fashion diploma from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and went on to work at global corporations including Deloitte and Unilever while studying for an MBA at Stanford University.

In a profile in Tatler, Akshata's friend described her as "reserved," "sweet", and "nerdy." Another said: "She's a total feeder. You come away from any meal in her house stuffed to bursting, with a Tupperware box of food in your hands for the next day."

Where did Rishi and Akshata meet?

Akshata and Rishi met at Stanford University in 2004 as MBA students and both graduated in 2007. After five years of dating, the couple would marry in a "low-key" ceremony in Bangalore – where Akshata spent much of her youth – before later throwing a lavish reception in New York.

The couple owns multiple homes across the UK and the US, including two in central London: a five-bedroom house in Kensington - where the family reside predominantly when not based at No. 10 - and another apartment in South Kensington.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty wave as they board a plane in Hiroshima, after the G7 Summit on May 21, 2023 in Hiroshima, Japan. (WPA Pool)

They also own a penthouse apartment in Santa Monica, and a Georgian manor house in North Yorkshire, close to the Prime Minster's constituency.

Do the husband and wife have children?

The husband and wife share two daughters: Krishna, 13, and Anoushka, 11. The children are mostly kept away from the spotlight but the Prime Minister has mentioned them a few times.

While discussing his plans to bring down crime rates, he previously said: "I come to it as a parent. My eldest is at the age where she’s starting to walk to places by herself or is wanting to.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty, and their daughters Krishna Sunak and Anoushka Sunak prepare to welcome guests for a Coronation Big Lunch organised in Downing Street (FRANK AUGSTEIN)

"She turned 11 and then she was allowed to walk to school by herself — which she didn't end up doing for lots of other reasons. But it brings it home to you as a parent. I want to make sure my kids and everyone else can walk around safely. That's what any parent wants for their children."

Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty attend the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 21, 2023 in London, England (WPA Pool)

How much are Rishi Sunak and his wife worth?

The Prime Minister and his wife, Akshata, have an estimated combined fortune of £651 million, which was reported in The Sunday Times' annual Rich List last month. It's also been reported that their wealth predominantly comes from their stake in Infosys, as well as Rishi's high salary from being in office.

In 2023, their fortune was reported as £529 million, meaning the family's wealth has risen by £122 million in the last 12 months.

Their staggering bank balances have come under criticism from the public, particularly in 2022 when it was reported that Akshata had non-dom status in the UK – which meant that she did not pay tax in the UK on income from foreign investments. At the time, her husband was in office as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

A spokesperson said at the time: "Akshata Murty is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parent's home. India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously. So, according to British law, Ms Murty is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes. She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income."

Akshata then dissolved the non-dom status and explained in a statement: "It has become clear that many do not feel it is compatible with my husband’s role as chancellor. I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not wish my tax status to be a distraction for my husband or to affect my family."

"My decision to pay UK tax on all my worldwide income will not change the fact that India remains the country of my birth, citizenship, parents’ home and place of domicile. But I love the UK too. In my time here I have invested in British businesses and supported British causes."