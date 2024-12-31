Rising costs see homeowner take on renovation

Emma Meese said spiralling renovation costs as well as the lack of availability of tradespeople meant she enrolled for a part-time construction course [Emma Meese]

When Emma Meese finally got the keys to her new home two years ago, she never thought she might be fitting her own kitchen to save money.

But with the cost of living crisis, the rising prices of materials and difficulty getting hold of tradespeople, the enthusiastic renovator has enrolled on a construction course to take on more work herself.

"From the roof all the way down, every single thing needs doing - and I just don't have the money," said Emma, from Cardiff.

The Federation of Master Builders (FMB) said it was "no surprise" people were looking to acquire more skills with budgets squeezed, but warned people to know their limits.

The 49-year-old's most serious DIY challenge began last year as she bought flooring for her newly-converted attic.

"The men started laughing, going 'who have you got to lay this? Oh, she'll be back in tomorrow'," she said.

Emma said they then started joking that she would need to buy a third more flooring because of all the mistakes she was going to make.

But she remained determined, adding: "I went on YouTube and I got my tools out, I took my time, followed all the instructions and it's perfect."

Armed with her pink toolbelt, Emma said she was willing to give most jobs a go after the right tuition [Emma Meese]

Emboldened by her success and dismayed at the rising costs of renovation, she joined the waiting list for a part-time construction course in Newport.

"I've got an entire house that needs doing," Emma said.

The content creator described learning basic carpentry, plumbing, bricklaying, tiling and plumbing, with plastering still on the to-do list.

"We've done electrics as well, so my next job is I'm actually going to change light fittings, we've been waiting on an electrician for a year so now I'm going to do it myself," she said.

While Emma was already an experienced renovator, she rarely attempted anything more than cosmetics herself.

But she is now thinking of fitting her own kitchen - albeit ex-display.

The experienced renovator says she has mostly completed cosmetic work in the past, but was happy to get stuck in [Emma Meese]

Coleg Gwent, which runs the course, said more than 200 learners have attended since it started in 2020 – with additional classes needed this year to respond to demand.

The course, which it said was always full, covered bricklaying, carpentry and joinery, painting and decorating, construction, wall and floor tiling, and electrical and plumbing.

Figures released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) last month showed a 0.6% fall in repair and maintenance work in the building industry.

The women in construction course, which has been running for four years, covers carpentry, tiling, plastering, electrics and plumbing [Emma Meese]

The FMB warned that it could represent consumers being careful with their spending with continuing economic uncertainty.

"With household budgets being squeezed, it's no surprise that more and more people are looking to acquire new construction skills to help them maintain and improve their homes to help keep costs down," said Chief Executive Brian Berry.

"However, it's important to know your limits."

Mr Berry warned that, while small jobs can save time and money, more difficult tasks could cost consumers more overall if they need remediation.

"If you think a job might be too tricky to tackle yourself, make sure to get a professional opinion from a quality, credible builder, ideally one that has been vetted and inspected by the FMB," he added.

Even for Emma, who said she's not afraid to get stuck in, some of the bigger jobs are a step too far.

She added: "There are really big jobs, and you've got to weigh up, you know, time over money, because time is money.

"I hated plumbing.

"I can do piping, a basic system, but have I got the will?

"Absolutely not."