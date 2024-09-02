Rita Ora candidly reveals her natural skin texture in an up-close selfie

With worldwide fame, celebrities are often praised and spotlighted for doing the bare minimum – no tea, no shade, just the cold hard truth... And while today I am contributing to that very idolisation, Rita Ora's nonchalant social media posts are ones that I am more than happy to glorify. I'm talking an embrace of all things natural beauty, ppl.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Rita shared an unfiltered look at her recently infilled eyelashes, created by her go-to technician, Edy London. Of course, we're obsessed with the end result and how natural Rita's lashes look, however, it was actually the reveal of her natural skin texture and pores that had us reeling with appreciation.

Trivial, much? Well, lemme explain...

Although there is an abundance of makeup and skincare products on the market that claim to (and can!) minimise the appearance of pores, when it comes down to it, they are a natural feature of the skin that cannot be magically zapped into oblivion.

Now, as easy as it is to tell people to accept their natural beauty, like many, admittedly, it has taken me years to accept that my pores are completely normal. I mean, with filters galore, injectables and high-tech cosmetic treatments and surgeries now more normalised than ever – that are, largely unaffordable to the masses, may I add – it's no wonder that warped standards of beauty on social media have translated into real-life insecurities.

With this in mind, we must appreciate that this isn't the first time the singer has taken to social media to embrace her natural beauty. Earlier this year in June, Rita shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of filming her 'Ask & You Shall Receive' music video. And like her most recent snap, it was the reveal of her pores, albeit brief, that had us in awe.

And so, with pictures and videos like the Rita's recently shared, we're one step closer to normalising real-life human features and reverting unattainable standards of beauty.

'Tis one small step for man, one giant leap for the girlies with large pores.

Follow Lia on Instagram.





