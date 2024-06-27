Rita Ora has coined it an itsy bitsy bikini summer once again

Fashion's favourite edgy dresser just made a case for heatwave dressing on her Instagram story, donning the fashion set's most favourable swimwear trend- the itsy bitsy bikini.

Taking some much-needed R&R after she performed her new track, ask and you shall receive at a club in Santa Monica, where she sported a sheer nude twinset overlayed with giant silver sequins.

You may also like

Rita's post comes just in time for the UK heatwave (Instagram / @ritaora)

Captioning the story “ LA it’s been real” the Masked Singer judge shared a picture of herself in a pool, donning a blue and yellow snakeskin print bikini.

It’s no secret that Rita loves a bright bikini. When she's not donning daring sheer ensembles, cherry red hot pants or custom Marni gowns on the red carpet, she can usually be found either in stylish athleisure or a swimsuit.

Earlier this year she posted a series of images to her 16.1 million Insta followers, sporting both an espresso hued option as well as a vibrant gold option while on holiday in New Zealand. Just weeks before that she posted another enviable pic of herself showing off her toned abs and multiple micro tattoos in an abstract printed option whilst celebrating her mums 60th birthday in Paris.

Rita isn’t the only A-List name who loves a string kini option. Em Rata is the unofficial queen of the style, often spotted in various colourways, including a 'NSFW print' option while on holiday in Monaco.

The Kardashian-Jenner tribe are also a fan of the summer style. Earlier this year Kylie made waves on her ‘gram in both a neon orange and metallic matcha-toned option while her older sister Kendall decided on multiple options for her holiday away with BFF Hailey Bieber.

Every fashion lover knows that finding the perfect bikini is no easy feat, but thankfully for us Rita just took the guesswork out of finding one for ourselves, proving the itsy bitsy style is the only option for summer 2024.