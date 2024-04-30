Rita Ora’s sheer opera gloves signal a very chic spring trend

This season, like every season, there is an abundance of fashion trends to know about. But with so much sartorial choice it can be a little overwhelming knowing where to start. Our trick to always looking on point? We turn to our favourite celebrities to see the looks they're repping, with Rita Ora in particular never failing to disappoint.

The artist was one of the first to adopt the mob wife aesthetic, as well as fearlessly championing head-to-toe red when the hue was declared the colour of the season. And when Zendaya and Florence Pugh were method dressing on the Dune: Part Two press tour stepping out in sci-fi chic looks, obvs Rita (despite having no association to the film franchise) joined in, donning a gold latex gown and wraparound sunglasses.

So when she attended the launch party for her new haircare line, Typebea, in London last night [Monday 29 April] accessorising her nude corset and wine-coloured wide-leg trousers with sheer opera gloves – AKA this season's chicest trend – we shouldn't have been at all surprised.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer - Getty Images

From the runways to the red carpet, statement gloves have been growing in popularity over the past few seasons. Spotted at Givenchy, Lanvin, Maison Margiela and Nina Ricci's SS24 shows, the accessory is guaranteed to be a fixture of your autumn winter wardrobe with designers including Miu Miu, Balenciaga, Valentino, Richard Quinn, Erdem, Max Mara, Roberto Cavalli and more making them an overwhelming feature of their seasonal showcases.

Rita is hardly the first to pull on a pair of opera gloves, following both Michelle Yeoh and Carey Mulligan wearing black designs at the 2024 Oscars. However, the poster girl for the trend is no doubt Audrey Hepburn in her iconic turn as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's. The image of her in an LBD, sparkling tiara perched atop her head and long black gloves stretching almost to her armpits can be conjured to mind almost instantly.

But, as Rita proves, you don't have to be red carpet-ready in a Cinderella-esque ballgown to rock a pair of gloves this season. If you're looking to add a touch of drama or adopt a feeling of Bridgerton-esque regency, elbow-length gloves are a quick way to achieve it.

Rather than the winter variety intended to provide warmth to your outermost extremities, opera gloves are purely decorative. Whether used to add colour or a texture to a look, there's no function here, it's just about looking fabulous. Tiara optional.

Shop the best opera gloves now:

