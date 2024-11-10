Rita Ora's bustier dress is made from XXL hair extensions?!

Mark it in your journals, ladies: this evening, on Sunday 10 November, the 2024 MTV European Music Awards (aka the EMAs) touched down in Manchester.

The annual event is a *major* celebration of music around the world and the 2024 iteration has a super exciting billing, with celebs like Tyla, Shawn Mendes and Raye all confirmed to perform and faves like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Charli XCX nominated for awards.

But anyway, what would an event like this be without a hostess with the mostest? Luckily Rita Ora has nabbed that title and is serving as the evening's host (the third time she's done the honours) — and, in typical Rita style, shut down the red carpet in a gown that well and truly stole the show.

The look in question seriously demonstrated Rita's talent for making a dramatic entrance, even topping the times she turned up basically naked to the Met Gala and posed with prosthetic spikes down her back at the 2023 British Fashion Awards.

This time, Rita posed in a dress with a see-through, structured bodice which ~ wait for it ~ was completely covered in strawberry blonde faux hair.

Despite the sheer bodice, the intricate design from Ashi Studio's FW24 Couture collection featured faux hair pieces sewn into the fabric to create a voluminous silhouette — gathering into a small train at the hem and creating an almost sculptural effect at the sleeves.

With such a statement gown, Rita kept the rest of her look paired back: opting for straight, long hair worn loose and gold jewellery accessories.

Seriously stunning!

