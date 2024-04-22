Roasted Cauliflower Panzanella Salad Recipe

Get ready to fall in love with cauliflower all over again with this delightful twist on a classic Italian bread salad. This satisfying and flavorful panzanella, from recipe developer Annabelle Randles, combines sweet tender roasted cauliflower florets with chunky sourdough croutons and juicy tomatoes. Randles also includes red onion, capers, kalamata olives, parsley, and garlic to add layers of Mediterranean flavors.

After being simply dressed with extra-virgin olive oil and red vinegar, the salad is left to sit for around 30 minutes at room temperature so that the flavors can meld together. This also allows the croutons to soak up all of the flavorful juices.

This roasted cauliflower panzanella salad is the perfect dish to use up stale bread, but you can make it with fresh bread as well. While you can prepare the components ahead of time, it is best to assemble and eat the salad on the same day before the bread becomes too soggy. Leftovers can be kept in the fridge in an airtight container for 1 to 2 days but the texture of the bread will be much softer.

Gather The Ingredients For This Roasted Cauliflower Panzanella Salad

roasted cauliflower panzanella salad ingredients - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

To make this roasted cauliflower panzanella salad you will need cauliflower, tomatoes, sourdough bread (preferably day-old and stale), red onion, capers, kalamata olives, parsley, garlic, both regular olive oil and extra-virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

For maximum flavor, Randles recommends using the freshest ingredients possible and the best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar that you can find.

Step 1: Preheat The Oven

oven preheating - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Preheat the oven to 425 F.

Step 2: Toss The Cauliflower In Oil

tossing cauliflower in oil - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Toss the cauliflower in 2 tablespoons of olive oil, garlic powder, and salt.

Step 3: Spread The Cauliflower On A Baking Sheet

cauliflower on baking sheet - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Spread the cauliflower on a rimmed baking sheet.

Step 4: Roast The Cauliflower

cauliflower roasting in oven - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Roast the cauliflower in the oven until soft and golden, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 5: Toss The Bread In Oil

tossing bread cubes in oil - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Toss the bread in the remaining 4 tablespoons of olive oil.

Step 6: Spread The Bread On A Baking Sheet

bread cubes on baking sheet - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Spread the bread on another rimmed baking sheet.

Step 7: Bake The Croutons

cauliflower and croutons in oven - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Bake the bread in the oven for 5 to 8 minutes until it is golden.

Step 8: Leave Cauliflower And Croutons To Cool

roasted cauliflower and croutons on baking sheets - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

When done, remove the cauliflower and bread from the oven and leave to cool for 10 minutes.

Step 9: Assemble The Salad

cauliflower, bread, onion, garlic, olives, tomatoes and capers - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Place the cauliflower, bread, tomatoes, onion, capers, olives, and garlic in a large mixing bowl.

Step 10: Toss The Salad

roasted cauliflower panzanella salad - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Toss in extra-virgin olive oil, vinegar, and parsley.

Step 11: Season To Taste

seasoning roasted cauliflower panzanella salad - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 12: Leave To Rest And Serve

roasted cauliflower panzanella salad with spoon - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Leave to rest for 30 minutes at room temperature before serving.

What Is The Origin Of Panzanella Salad?

close up of roasted cauliflower panzanella salad - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Frugal and rustic, conventional panzanella is a quintessential and classic recipe from a style of cooking that is collectively referred to as "cucina povera," also known as "peasant cuisine" or "poor cooking." Cucina povera is a traditional style of Italian cooking rooted in poor rural areas of regions such as Tuscany, Puglia, Umbria, or Sicily. Relying on simple locally sourced ingredients such as bread, grains, beans, pulses, vegetables, herbs, and affordable cuts of meat, cucina povera is characterized by its heartiness, simplicity, and sustainability. Aside from panzanella, cucina povera includes typical dishes such as ribollita, pasta e ceci, minestra, or pasta alla Norma.

As a product of cucina povera, panzanella was first made during a time when food was scarce and people in rural areas wanted to make the most of their resources. Food waste was discouraged, and people tried to use every part of any food they had -- including their stale bread. Despite its humble origins, panzanella has evolved into a versatile and popular dish enjoyed all around the world, especially in the summer months when tomatoes are at their peak freshness.

What Can I Serve With Panzanella Salad?

two plate of roasted cauliflower panzanella salad - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Chunky and hearty, this roasted cauliflower panzanella salad is filled with wonderful Mediterranean flavors and can simply be enjoyed on its own paired with a glass of Italian wine such as Chianti or Pinot Grigio. When serving panzanella as a side dish, Randles prefers a simple lightly seasoned main that does not overpower the salad, such as a portion of grilled chicken, shrimp, or fish. For a vegetarian option, Randles likes to add cannellini beans, butter beans, grilled tofu, or halloumi to turn the salad into a satisfying meal. This salad is delicious when served alongside grilled vegetables, quiche, or frittata, or with a bowl of zucchini soup or vegetable minestrone.

Best enjoyed slightly chilled or at room temperature, this roasted cauliflower panzanella also makes the ideal complement to a buffet, BBQ, or Italian cheese platter. Another option is to include it with an antipasti selection of marinated vegetables such as zucchini, eggplants, bell peppers, or artichokes as well as cured meats such as prosciutto, salami, capicola, or mortadella.

Roasted Cauliflower Panzanella Salad Recipe

roasted cauliflower panzanella salad - Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Prep Time: 50mCook Time: 25mYield: 6 ServingsIngredients

1 large cauliflower head, cut into bite-sized florets (about 6 cups)

6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

10 ounces of sourdough bread, cut into 1–inch dice (about 10 cups)

4 medium-sized tomatoes, diced into 8 pieces each

1 red onion, thinly sliced

4 tablespoons capers

½ cup of kalamata olives

2 cloves garlic, grated

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 cup chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 F. Toss the cauliflower in 2 tablespoons of olive oil, garlic powder, and salt. Spread the cauliflower on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast the cauliflower in the oven until soft and golden, about 20 to 25 minutes. Toss the bread in the remaining 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Spread the bread on another rimmed baking sheet. Bake the bread in the oven for 5 to 8 minutes until it is golden. When done, remove the cauliflower and bread from the oven and leave to cool for 10 minutes. Place the cauliflower, bread, tomatoes, onion, capers, olives, and garlic in a large mixing bowl. Toss in extra-virgin olive oil, vinegar, and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Leave to rest for 30 minutes at room temperature before serving.

