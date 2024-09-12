Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Says His L.A. Home Makes Him 'Feel Giddy' — and Reveals Mom Sheryl Was His Designer

The 'Unstable' actor is showing off his San Fernando Valley home

Aaron Wojack/House Beautiful John Owen Lowe in House Beautiful

John Owen Lowe loves his Los Angeles home.

The 28-year-old writer and actor, who is the son of Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff, recently sat down with House Beautiful to talk all about the layered artistic sanctuary he calls home.

“The beauty, I think, of a house is not confining it to sort of one thematic use,” he began in the Sept. 4 article.

Aaron Wojack/House Beautiful John Owen Lowe in House Beautiful

“I’ve been there now for basically a year and a half, and I still feel giddy every time I walk through the door,” John Owen said of his San Fernando Valley residence.

The actor, who stars in the Netflix series Unstable with his father, 60, told House Beautiful that one of the selling points for the roughly 2,700-square-foot house was the amount of natural light that the property lets in, adding that the “general energy is so welcoming.”

“It makes me feel less bad about sitting at my desk for a majority of the day writing,” John Owen said. “I feel like I’m kind of half outside and a part of the world.”

When it came time to move into his four-bedroom, four-bathroom abode, he enlisted the help of his mother, 63, a former interior designer who now makes a living as a jewelry designer.

“She has a great eye for design, and if I didn't enjoy the homes that we lived in growing up, I wouldn’t have sought her help,” the young star said.

Aaron Wojack/House Beautiful John Owen Lowe in House Beautiful

According to John Owen, Berkoff helped him find balance in picking a property that didn’t feel as cold as a cold museum but still incorporated an artsy feel.

"I go into a lot of houses that are sort of one or the other,” he said. “She helped me find the sweet spot of those two.”

In addition to the abundance of lighting that drew him to the home, the Stanford University alum particularly enjoyed a certain renovation once the home was his.

“It took forever, but I am a huge fan of sitting in a hot tub at night to unwind,” he said of his jacuzzi, which spills over into his outdoor swimming pool.

Each portion of the house has a special purpose. For example, John Owen uses his garage as a makeshift painting studio, which also houses gym equipment.

Aaron Wojack/House Beautiful

“We literally bought some canvases and just stood there together and took different sections, painting on the same canvas at the same time,” John Owen said of creating art with his friend Paris Brosnan, the 23-year-old son of Pierce Brosnan.

John Owen maintains his personal space by keeping it organized, and even hired a professional organizer to help him.

“I keep it pretty neat,” he said. “I definitely have a splash of OCD in that regard.”

He rounded off the interview by sharing that he may do more renovations in the future, and has since learned that “the best way to learn is to dive right in.”



The first and second seasons of Unstable are now streaming on Netflix.

