Robb Recommends: The Supercharged Eye Cream Designed to Handle Winter’s Worst

I’ve always been grateful to have oily skin. Yes, it comes with blemishes and the occasional mid-afternoon forehead sheen. But on balance, it’s a good thing. People with more sebaceous skin tend to experience fewer wrinkles—and as I get older, that’s something I thoroughly enjoy.

But even the oiliest among us tend to dry out in the winter, when humidity drops and biting winds sap the moisture from our largest organ. And as my skin produces less and less oil as time goes on—another consequence of aging—I’ve found that my face needs more help every season. This is especially true of the thin, delicate skin under my eyes.

Enter Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Eye Cream, a product I originally thought wouldn’t work for me. I’ve been using it for about a month now, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised with how well it’s helped my undereye contour.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Eye Cream

The formula is loaded with antioxidants, including green tea extract and vitamin E, as well as ultra-hydrating glycerin and hyaluronic acid. There’s also a dose of arginine, an important amino acid that’s one of the key building blocks of collagen. Given this powerhouse list of star players, it’s no wonder I’ve observed firmer skin and a less hollow look in the area under my eyes.

Initially, I was worried about its texture—it feels very occlusive, and I was concerned I was going to suffer a pimple as a result—but I haven’t had any breakouts since I started using it. And I’m probably going to continue to keep it in my rotation as long as the weather outside is frightful.

