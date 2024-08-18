How a roller rink’s adult night keeps cultural mainstay for KC’s Black community rolling
Music thrums through the cavernous room. People on roller skates speed around the outside edge of the hardwood floor. In the center, skaters dance and practice skills at a slower pace. Lights dance across the walls in neon hues and patterns as varied as the skaters themselves. At a corner table alongside the rink, two old friends play dominoes.
This is adult night at Winnwood Skate Center, the only time the Northland Kansas City rink is reserved for the 18+ crowd. It’s a crowd that rolls out in force.
Friends and business partners Knejie “KJ” Allen and Adontis Atkins met at an adult skate night. The two U.S. Air Force veterans now own and operate SK8 SHOT Studios in North Kansas City, Missouri, where they spread their passion for roller skating through classes for all ages and skill levels.
Allen calls skating his one true love. “It gave me an opportunity to express myself in a way, as well, that I had been insecure about for a majority of my life, which is dancing,” he said.
Many of the skating styles folks practice at Winnwood’s adult nights fall under the category of rhythm and dance, which Allen describes as “just anything that you’re doing, dancing on skates.”
In Kansas City, many skate styles intermingle. Skaters move to town from around the United States and bring with them the steps they learned growing up. “We’ve got a little bit of everything honestly,” Allen said.
Allen and Atkins explained that the days of segregation shaped the demographics of roller skating and adult skate nights. When segregation was still the law of the land in the United States’ not so distant past, Black skaters were once relegated to odd days, like Tuesdays and Thursdays, and late hours at the rink. Today, that legacy is still evident.
For many Black skaters, adult nights provide one of the times they can find a community where they are in the majority.
“Us being Black here in Kansas City and going to the skating rink for adult night was a place where we saw a lot of people who look like us, like 99% of the building,” Allen said.
While adult nights have evolved over the decades, from the name attached to the gathering to the music guiding skaters around the rink, Allen says that “the one thing that remains the same is that this was the night that Black people came out and enjoyed ourselves and danced and had fun.”
Myron Frye, who has been skating for more than 50 years, describes the Kansas City roller skating culture as “profound.”
“Over the years it’s progressively had its ebbs and flows, but for the most part today there’s a mainstay. It’s the younger group trying to get like the older group, and there’s a mixture, but it works out really well,” Frye said.
For Kimbr Stevens, skating is transformative. “You just are in your own space, and you do your own thing, and it feels freeing,” Stevens said. She encourages aspiring skaters to pursue that feeling of freedom. “If you’re just wanting to experience (skating) the way that we experience it, you have to really know your limitations, and you have to give it to God.”
Atkins finds a similar freedom at the rink. “It’s very much therapy for everybody that’s in there,” Atkins said. “Honestly, anything past 15 feet away from me just doesn’t exist. It doesn’t matter. It’s off my mind entirely.”
Bishop Hill, a Kansas City native who recently moved back from Chicago, spoke about the unity skaters find. “A lot of people think skating or just the younger generation nowadays is always violent. But if you’ve got a crowd like this that love a hobby or something in particular, then there’s really no problem. It’s everybody just having fun,” Bishop said.
Winnwood Skate Center is located at 4426 Northeast Winn Rd. Winnwood’s adult nights are Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm and Sunday from 8 pm to 11 pm.