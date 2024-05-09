This rooftop restaurant in Miami Beach was named one of the most beautiful in the U.S.

In a town where beauty is valued highly, Mila in Miami Beach just became more desirable.

The Mediterranean-Asian restaurant just off Lincoln Road — which is fond of calling itself “MediterrAsian,” which may or may not annoy you — was just named one of the most beautiful restaurants in the country.

For a celebration of its 50th anniversary and its annual 2024 Beautiful Issue, People magazine joined forces with OpenTable to choose the 50 most gorgeous restaurants in the country. A particularly attractive spot was chosen in each state, and Florida’s was the “indoor-outdoor stunner” Mila, which was praised for “warm reclaimed woods, striking sculptures, and greenery galore.”

Marine Giron-Galy, chief partner and branding officer of Riviera Dining Group, said she was thrilled with the accolades.

Is this new luxury steakhouse the most opulent in Miami? Here’s your first look

The view from Mila restaurant just off Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of the most beautiful restaurants in the nation and the most gorgeous restaurant in Florida,” she said. “Our goal with Mila and all RDG venues is to blend architectural beauty and culinary artistry, inviting guests to enter an immersive world of exquisite design and understated luxury.”

Founded by Giron-Galy and her husband Gregory Galy, Mila opened in the early days of 2020. The hot spot is known for upscale cuisine and stylish cocktails as well as its considerable visual attributes, which include a 3,000-square-foot water feature.

Even the Michelin Guide has taken note, adding Mila as a recommended restaurant.

“It’s hard to ignore the sensory overload that greets diners as they exit the elevator and enter this titanic-sized establishment,” says the Michelin Guide. “There are two full bars — one indoors and a second out on the terrace — both beloved by the city’s hip and trendy. Wood-carved artwork, natural materials and a plethora of foliage blend seamlessly to ensure a unique setting.”

The stunning water feature and bar at Mila restaurant in Miami Beach.

Mila also boasts MM, a private club for members located on the second floor below the main restaurant, with a special food and drink menu from Chef Michaël Michaelidis. Also on the premises is Mila Omakase, a 10-seat Japanese restaurant curated by executive chef Reiji Yoshizawa.

Mila has also just launched a “Golden Hour” happy hour from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday with special cocktails, wines and appetizers as well as the Hōeski Tasting Experience for just $20, which includes hamachi crudo, tuna nigiri, wagyu gyoza, salmon crispy rice and tomato avocado salad.

Along with a few other cities across the country, Miami earned a separate story on other beautiful restaurants in the city, which include Sexy Fish, Dirty Fish Steakhouse and Komodo in Brickell; Amelia’s 1931 in Miami; Red Rooster in Overtown; Gianni’s at the former Versace Mansion, Los Fuegos, Jaya at the Setai and Queen on Miami Beach; Sofia in the Design District; and Amal in Coconut Grove.

One of the large tables at Mila restaurant in Miami Beach.

Mila

Where: 1636 Meridian Ave. Rooftop, Miami Beach

Hours: 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday-Friday; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday

More information and reservations: mila-miami.com or 786-706-0744

The interior of Mila restaurant in South Beach.

Here’s a complete list of all the Miami area restaurants that have Michelin stars