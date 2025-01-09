Roots just dropped their Lunar New Year collection — shop it before it sells out

Roots just dropped their Lunar New Year collection — it includes hoodies, sweatpants and more (Photos via Roots)

Want to ring in the Lunar New Year in style? Roots just released a limited-edition Lunar New Year drop that celebrates the Year of the Wood Snake with a collection of colourful prints and bold styles you'll definitely want to check out.

The collection includes classic Roots pieces like their premium hoodies and sweatpants, as well as T-shirts, kids' clothing, and Roots' iconic leather goods, all featuring designs to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is on Jan. 29. Whether you're looking for a new sweat set to lounge in or a new duffel bag to bring along on 2025 travels, these limited-edition styles are selling fast. Keep scrolling to shop the best Roots Lunar New Year finds.

Roots Womens Lunar New Year Kanga Hoodie This classic-fit hoodie features the brand's premium brushed back fleece, rib-knit cuffs and a colourful design featuring the iconic beaver. It comes in two colours, including red for the Lunar New Year. $108 at Roots

Roots Lunar New Year Varsity Jacket This chic varsity jacket is made with genuine leather and a luxe wool blend, and features an intricate design of a Wood Snake on the back for a stylish yet cozy way to celebrate the Lunar New Year. $998 at Roots

Roots Lunar New Year Small Banff Bag Cervino Planning a trip this year? This genuine leather duffel is a stylish way to carry everything you need, and will maybe bring some luck to your travels. The bag features a classic design with brightly coloured snake and orchid embellishments, as well as a leather luggage tag and an inside passport pocket, making it perfect for taking on 2025 adventures. $898 at Roots

Roots Mens Lunar New Year Kanga Hoodie This classic fit hoodie features a front pocket, ribbed cuffs and premium brushed back fleece for a cozy way to usher in the new year. A gold metallic graphic on the front of the hoodie features the Roots beaver in a Lunar New Year motif. $128 at Roots

Roots Lunar New Year Snake Key Ring This leather key ring features an adorable embossed snake you can take everywhere, and is perfect for celebrating the Year of the Wood Snake without spending too much. The key ring is also available in other Chinese zodiac signs. $34 at Roots

Roots Adult Lunar New Year Sock These cozy socks come in red and black and feature the iconic Roots beaver in a colourful Lunar New Year motif. They're made of an organic cotton blend, with a ribbed ankle and jersey sole featuring wishes of "luck & happiness." $18 at Roots

Roots Baby Lunar New Year Romper The whole family can celebrate the Lunar New Year in style! This cute baby romper is made with organic cotton and French terry for a comfy fit, and features a side zipper and ribbed leg cuffs, with a colourful graphic on the front. $52 at Roots

Roots Lunar New Year Pouch Cervino The pouch is made of genuine leather and features an embroidered orchid design on the front. It's the perfect size for your phone, keys and cards, and has a wristlet strap that can be attached to the interior of larger bags. $70 at Roots

Roots Lunar New Year Pocket Cervino This Lunar New Year Pocket is a stylish way to deliver a gift of money and send good luck in the new year. The pouch fits cash bills and features a flap snap closure, with debossed orchid flowers on the front. $30 at Roots

Roots Kids Lunar New Year Kanga Hoodie Kids can get in on celebrating the Lunar New Year with this cute and cozy hoodie. The hoodie is made with organic cotton and French terry, with a classic fit, front pocket, and a Year of the Wood Snake motif featuring the Roots beaver. $62 at Roots

Roots Toddler Lunar New Year Sweatpant These sweatpants are a cozy and warm way for toddlers to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The pants feature a classic fit, with soft French terry and organic cotton, and a metallic graphic. They also come in red. $42 at Roots

