Royal Caribbean, Princess, Norwegian and more: 8 cruise ships debuting in 2025

Cruise passengers will have plenty of new ways to vacation in 2025. Cruise lines are launching a slew of vessels over the next 12 months, from massive megaships with high-tech attractions to intimate ships offering a more laid-back voyage.

The new hardware comes amid soaring demand for cruises. In 2025, 37.1 million oceangoing passengers are expected to set sail, up from an estimated 34.7 million this year, according to Cruise Lines International Association’s State of the Cruise Industry Report.

We’ve rounded up some of the most notable cruise ships that will make their debut in the new year. Here’s what travelers should know.

Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Aqua will be the line's first Prima Plus Class ship.

Maiden voyage: March 28, 2025

Capacity: About 3,600 passengers at double occupancy

What to expect: Norwegian Cruise Line’s first Prima Plus Class is 10% bigger than its predecessors in the brand’s Prima Class, with some firsts for the company onboard. Those include the Aqua Slidecoaster, a combination waterslide and roller coaster, and Planterie, a fully plant-based dining option.

MSC World America

MSC World America.

Maiden voyage: April 12, 2025

Capacity: About 5,200 passengers at double occupancy

What to expect: MSC Cruises, which has been steadily growing its U.S. footprint in recent years, tailored MSC World America to the U.S. market with features like a comedy club and a large sports bar – the first on one of its World Class ships. Guests will also be able to swing 160 feet above the ocean on its Cliffhanger ride.

Oceania Allura

Oceania Allura.

Maiden voyage: July 18, 2025

Capacity: 1,200 passengers at double occupancy

What to expect: Allura is the second in Oceania Cruises’ Allura Class, following Vista’s launch in 2023. The line puts a prime focus on its culinary offerings, and the ship will have a new crêperie, five specialty dining venues and one chef for every 10 guests onboard, among other features.

Star of the Seas

Star of the Seas will launch in August 2025.

Maiden voyage: Aug. 31, 2025

Capacity: About 5,600 passengers at double occupancy

What to expect: Royal Caribbean International’s record-breaking Icon of the Seas will get a sibling next summer. The ship will feature new twists, such as the 1930s Chicago-inspired Lincoln Park Supper Club – a reimagined version of Icon’s Empire Supper Club – a wider target age range for the kid-friendly Surfside area and more.

Brilliant Lady

Brilliant Lady will set sail in September 2025.

Maiden voyage: Sept. 5, 2025

Capacity: About 2,750 passengers at double occupancy

What to expect: After being delayed, Virgin Voyages’ fourth ship will finally make its debut next year. The adults-only cruise line’s newest vessel will take after the line’s other ships but also features an adapted frame and is designed for transiting locales like the Panama Canal and Alaska.

Star Princess

Star Princess will be the second in the line's Sphere Class.

Maiden voyage: Oct. 4, 2025

Capacity: 4,300 passengers at double occupancy

What to expect: Star of the Seas isn’t the only star hitting the seas next year. Star Princess, the second in Princess Cruises’ Sphere Class, will set sail with an expanded version of the line’s popular O’Malley’s Irish Pub, a new sports court for pickleball and basketball and more.

Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Xcel will launch late next year.

Maiden voyage: Nov. 18, 2025

Capacity: About 3,250 passengers at double occupancy

What to expect: Celebrity Cruises’ latest Edge Series ship will build on the success of its predecessors with new onboard experiences, which the line will reveal at a later date.

Disney Destiny

Disney Destiny will launch in late 2025.

Maiden voyage: Nov. 20, 2025

Capacity: About 2,500 passengers at double occupancy

What to expect: On the heels of Disney Treasure’s debut earlier this month, Disney Cruise Line will welcome its heroes-and-villains-themed Disney Destiny ship late next year. Highlights include De Vil’s piano lounge, named for the antagonist from “One Hundred and One Dalmatians," and a Grand Hall that pays homage to “Black Panther.” The ship is part of an expansion of the cruise line’s fleet, alongside Disney Adventure, which will operate from Singapore starting in December 2025.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney, MSC and more: These cruise ships are launching next year